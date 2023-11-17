Lawmakers say allegations of abuse by former boss Roman Abramovich give credibility to their crusade against dirty money in sports, though others urge caution

Advertisement

Recent revelations about financial wrongdoings at Chelsea FC have drawn fire to EU plans to make football subject to tougher money-laundering restrictions.

EU negotiators are embroiled in a battle over whether football clubs, agents and associations should be included under the bloc’s anti-money laundering (AML) rules, which could potentially require major sponsors and even ​That fans will have to undergo extensive testing.

Allegations that emerged this week over complex financial dealings by former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich have given MEPs keen to keep football within its rules additional leeway.

“The Chelsea case once again shows the risks inherent in the football sector,” French Green-party lawmaker Damien Carême, who is leading the AML talks on behalf of the European Parliament, told Euronews in a statement. He said: “The fight against money laundering cannot afford any gaps… No risky economic sector can be exempted from monitoring.

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ) cited leaked documents alleging that Abramovich made millions of dollars in undeclared payments made through offshore companies, bypassing rules intended to ensure financial fair play in sports.

“I ask those who are against it: What more evidence do you need?” Careem said.

MEPs see football clubs, agents and associations as an attractive target for illicit finance, and want them to report suspicious activity to the authorities – just as banks, art dealers and diamond traders already do.

It follows a 2019 report by the Commission that highlighted the game’s “complex organization and lack of transparency” as a money-laundering risk, and a 2020 study by European Union police agency Europol that highlighted the role of mafia-style crime groups. Has been accused of match fixing.

EU member states in the Council are less confident. In a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, 14 November, known as the triumvirate, MEPs and Council members met to draft the final text of the AML legislation.

They discussed but could not reach agreement on the football issue, three sources familiar with the talks told Euronews. TBIJ’s Cyprus confidential report came just hours later, with Abramovich’s story emerging on Wednesday morning.

same goal

European football’s governing body UEFA told Euronews it aims to tackle financial crime and protect the integrity of the game – but urged the EU not to rush into regulation.

“EU policymakers should engage appropriately with football stakeholders in assessing the impacts and developing policy options that meet our shared objectives,” a UEFA spokesperson said in an emailed statement. He warned that poorly drafted laws could lead to “unexpected consequences across Europe’s diverse football landscape”.

This could be borrowed from the experience of Belgium – which passed new AML rules for football following a 2018 scandal dubbed “Operation Zero”, in which prosecutors allegedly investigated suspicious financial transactions at Anderlecht, Bruges and Standard de Liège. Including raided clubs.

Niels Appermont, associate professor at Hasselt University, told Euronews that the Belgian ruling offers a cautionary tale.

“The current framework doesn’t really mesh very well with the business of professional football – because the rules are made for the banks, not for the game,” said Appermont.

While anti-money laundering regulations require checks on their “clients”, it is not always clear what this means for incoming player transfers, nor potentially lengthy investigation processes given the tight deadlines of transfer windows. How many fit in, said Appermont.

William Bull, an assistant professor at Maastricht University who, with Apremont, co-authored the UEFA-funded 2022 study into Belgian law, acknowledged the issues in the football market – but questioned whether AML rules were the right thing to go forward. There is a way.

Bull said, “In the football sector, everyone largely agrees that there are concerns about transparency, credibility, various secret transactions or payments through agents,” but he added that “the jury is still very far out.” is” about whether current financial sector arrangements are cost-effective.

Advertisement

Chelsea did not immediately respond to Euronews’ request for comment, but said in a statement to TBIJ that the allegations predate the club’s current ownership, and that the club reported potentially incomplete financial reporting to football regulators. Was. TBIJ said representatives of Abramovich, who was forced to sell Chelsea last year after being sanctioned due to his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, did not respond to requests for comment.

Source