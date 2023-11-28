Strict consumer protection rules appear to have been set up by the founder to encourage families to get into the stock market

Advertisement

Brussels wants to buy more European stocks – but its plans to do so may face skepticism from lawmakers and governments.

Particularly controversial is an EU plan that could potentially eliminate the billions of euros in commissions financial intermediaries receive for promoting products – consumer advocates warn that the incentives could lead to bias and mis-selling. Could.

The European Commission is looking to stronger capital markets as a way to finance its economy, where businesses today often rely heavily on bank loans. But it is having difficulty encouraging consumers to become retail investors, who will play a key role in building up the sector by buying stocks, bonds or funds with institutions such as insurers or pension funds.

While domestic stock-buying is routine in the US, risk-averse Europeans prefer to stick to more stable savings accounts – although officials hope they can be persuaded by stricter consumer protection rules.

“We need to increase the participation of retail investors, because it will be good for investors, good for business and good for the economy,” Marcel Haag, director of the commission’s financial-services branch, told a conference of asset managers last week. will be.” But he said that to attract regular investors, “we have to make sure they can trust the financial markets.”

transatlantic gulf

In a May policy paper, the Commission expressed concerns about the transatlantic Gulf – as only 17% of EU domestic wealth is held in securities, compared to 43% in the US – and new ways of playing a role in building confidence in investment. Set rules.

Perhaps most controversially, the EU executive wants a partial ban on inducements – monetary bonuses that intermediaries receive from manufacturers when they sell financial products.

The Commission says it wants consumers to receive clear and impartial advice when purchasing financial products, without sales staff being influenced by their own pay packages.

But those incentive payments are also lucrative, and amounted to €5.2 billion in the insurance sector alone in 2015, according to a study by EU watchdogs.

Although the Commission’s proposed inducement ban would, at least initially, only apply where intermediaries are not providing financial advice, it has already received an immediate reaction from the European Parliament, where liberal lawmaker Stéphanie Yon-Courtin is expected to reintroduce it. Has been made in charge of writing. Rule book.

Yon-Courtin, from Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance group, told a conference organized by the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) that he had “erased” the proposed rules from his legislative draft, adding, “I do not believe that the sanctions is also.” Partial or complete, this is the solution to all our issues.”

Partiality

A series of benchmarks set out in the Commission’s plan – which could force underperforming funds to withdraw from sales – could indicate state-imposed price controls, Yon-Courtin said, and the criteria would include “low-cost are biased towards the products.

Their ideas, first presented in an October 9 document, are only a first draft – but there is evidence that the Commission’s plans will face headwinds even in the Council, the body that makes up the EU governments. Will also have to agree on the new law.

“On the temptation … the reception by member states was quite mixed,” Fernando Álvarez-Cienfuegos, the Spanish government’s financial services adviser who is currently chairing the Council talks, said at the same conference. “We have to work to find alternative solutions.”

In the Netherlands and the UK, both of which have banned inducements, official studies have found improvements in the quality of financial advice.

A January study from the European Securities and Markets Authority shows that buying the right product can make a big difference – because the high fees that financiers charge for actively managing mutual funds are generally unaffordable for consumers. Eliminates excess profits, compared to funds that simply track the market.

And consumer lobby groups such as Brussels-based BEUC also want to ban inducements, arguing that they reduce supposedly impartial financial advice to little more than a sales pitch, leaving customers frustrated and dissatisfied.

Option

But according to researcher Maximilian Bierbaum, the UK restrictions have not made markets fairer, more transparent or more accessible. He believes encouraging retail investment won’t happen overnight – and financial rules aren’t everything.

Advertisement

“The best rules have no effect if people don’t have awareness,” Bierbaum said of encouraging investment, meaning measures to change cultural taboos rather than EU-led consumer protection rules. is required.

In some countries, such as Germany, stock markets are considered risky speculation. Many Europeans may be wary of emulating the US, where the absence of a welfare state may mean families are forced to turn to private markets to offer a safety net.

According to Bierbaum, head of research at London-based think tank New Financial, fortunately the EU has a poster child closer to home – in Sweden.

Half a century ago, the Nordic nation came up with a number of measures to help regular citizens, as Bierbaum says, “have a stake” in the economy.

Today, Sweden – with a simplified tax structure on its investments, easy access to digital technology, a nonprofit program to inform young investors – has more than double the EU average in ownership of stocks, bonds and funds.

Advertisement

Conflict

Yon-Courtin and Bierbaum’s skepticism about burdensome regulation appears to be shared by the industry.

Many players in the sector argue that conflicts of interest can be resolved by market transparency rather than additional paperwork, and that the Commission’s plan may protect existing investors but will not attract new investors.

Industry actors claim that without inducements, clients would have to pay upfront for financial advice, which many are reluctant to do.

When it comes to boosting retail investment, Sandro Pieri, chief executive of BNP Paribas Asset Management and president of EFAMA, told reporters last week, “We have no silver lining – otherwise we would have already done it. Would have been.”

When it comes to incentivizing individual investors, he said, “tax incentives are obviously the first thing that comes to mind” — referring to the fiscal stimulus that has long been a staple of American retirement savings. .

Advertisement

Others argue that education is important – and, when it comes to investing, quality is as important as quantity.

“Another trend around young retail investors: they invest in cryptocurrencies on a larger scale,” Delphin de Chaizemartin, deputy director general of French asset management lobby group AFG, told the conference.

“Do we really need retail investors?” De Chaisemartin asked. “Are they going to finance the European economy? I’m not sure.”

Source