The German defense minister urged European countries to strengthen their defense industries and adapt to geopolitical changes, warning of increased Russian threats by the end of the decade.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius issued a stark warning in a recent interview published in the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that Europe may face increasing threats from Russia by the end of the decade.

Pistorius stressed the urgent need for EU countries to boost their defense industries to prepare for potential challenges, especially in view of the possibility of reduced US involvement on the continent.

Pistorius highlighted the seriousness of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats, saying, “[Putin’s] Threats against the Baltic states, Georgia and Moldova should be taken very seriously. It’s not just sword fighting. “We may face threats by the end of this decade.”

Germany is rebuilding defense

As the geopolitical landscape evolved, Pistorius called on European countries to adapt rapidly. Emphasizing a five- to eight-year period for enhancing defense capabilities, he urged nations to move forward in terms of armed forces, industry and society.

In particular, Germany has stepped up efforts to rebuild its armed forces, taking advantage of a €100 billion special fund set up after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Pistorius, who took over the role of defense minister earlier this year, has faced some controversy in Germany because of the country’s pacifist culture built after World War II.

He is sticking to his commitment to a more robust military posture, introducing new defense guidelines that envision the Bundeswehr as “war-ready” and Germany assuming a leadership role in the European military landscape.

“It will take time for the defense industry to ramp up its capabilities. Now we have about five to eight years, both in terms of the armed forces, industry and society,” he said.

To strengthen European defense cooperation, Pistorius advocated adding a military component to the Weimar Triangle, an informal forum of Germany, Poland and France.

He expressed deep interest in this cooperation and extended an invitation to newly appointed Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, saying, “We are very interested in [adding a military component to the Weimar Triangle],

America’s interests are moving away from Europe

As the US turns its attention to the Indo-Pacific region, Pistorius highlighted the need for Europe to independently enhance its security and defense capabilities. He warned that increased arms production by Russia, particularly as it continues its operations in Ukraine, poses a real threat to Europe.

Pistorius called for proactive measures, including increased military cooperation beyond Europe’s borders, saying, “The alternative would be to have no further contact with these countries and leave them to the Russians and the Chinese from the beginning. And that “Will also be dangerous.” ,

