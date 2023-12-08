EU ministers need more time to agree new fiscal rules

by Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU finance ministers moved closer to an agreement on new EU fiscal rules on Friday morning after eight hours of continuous talks, but reaching an agreement will require more time and possibly another meeting. , two officials close to the talks said.

France and Germany still differ on how to maintain investment if the budget deficit remains above EU limits, and other countries, largely in two camps behind Paris and Berlin, on issues including the minimum pace of annual debt reduction. Fighting over issues.

“They have drawn up conclusions for tonight,” an EU diplomat said. “I think good progress has been made, but they need further consultation from a political and legal perspective.”

Reform of the rules that underpin the euro currency by setting a limit of 60% of GDP on government debt and 3% on deficit is necessary as the increase in public debt following the COVID-19 pandemic makes the current framework unrealistic. Have given.

EU governments will also have to find ways to set rules to allow the large public investments needed to fight climate change, a challenge the old system does not address.

The reforms under discussion aim to ease current fiscal consolidation requirements by offering each country a debt reduction path over four to seven years, along with incentives for investment.

France and Germany agree on 90% of the planned changes, the two countries’ finance ministers said as they entered talks on Thursday.

Other countries are working to resolve issues including the size of fiscal safety buffers to prevent breaches of EU borrowing limits and better implementation of the rules.

“The Spanish presidency of the EU will consider on Friday the way forward and the idea of ​​holding a possible additional meeting of EU finance ministers,” the diplomat said.

Another official associated with the talks said another meeting could be held in December as the governments are keen to conclude discussions among themselves this year too.

There is pressure on time as the new rules must be approved by the current European Parliament, which will dissolve in April ahead of European elections in June.

“Looks like we’re going to have another meeting next week,” the second official said.

The agreement on new rules between governments in December is unlikely to affect the euro zone’s fiscal stance next year as it has already been set out in draft national 2024 budgets prepared under EU guidelines.

But the new rules are important for bond investors and the credibility of the EU’s fiscal coordination as the European Central Bank needs fiscal policy to help fight inflation.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Sonali Paul)

