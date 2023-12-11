by Andrew Gray

BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) – EU foreign ministers on Monday considered possible next steps in response to the Middle East crisis, including a crackdown on Hamas finances and travel bans on Israeli residents blamed for violence in the West Bank. Are.

At a meeting in Brussels, ministers from the bloc’s 27 countries will also hear from Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba as they discuss future security assistance to Kiev.

While EU officials insist that helping Ukraine repel Russia’s aggression remains a top priority, the eruption of war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas has put the bloc in a renewed focus on the Middle East. Forced to concentrate.

The war has exposed long-running and deep divisions among EU countries over the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But ministers will try to find common ground as they consider a discussion paper from the EU diplomatic service that outlines a wide range of possible next steps.

Hamas is already listed as a terrorist organization by the EU, meaning any money or assets it holds in the EU should be seized.

The European Union said on Friday it had added General Mohammed Deif, commander of Hamas’ military wing, and his deputy Marwan Issa to its list of sanctioned terrorists.

The discussion paper – seen by Reuters – suggests the EU could move further by targeting Hamas’ finances and propaganda.

EU countries, including France and Germany, have said they are already working together to advance such proposals.

Senior EU officials, such as foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, have also expressed concern over increasing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The paper suggests that the EU’s response could include travel bans to the EU for those responsible and other sanctions for human rights violations.

France said last month that the EU should consider such measures. And Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said last week that “extremist settlers in the West Bank” would be banned from entering the country.

Diplomats said it would be difficult to achieve the consensus needed for EU-wide sanctions, as countries such as Austria, the Czech Republic and Hungary are staunch allies of Israel.

But some suggested that the decision last week by the United States, Israel’s biggest backer, to begin imposing visa restrictions on people involved in violence in the West Bank could encourage EU countries to take similar steps. (Reporting by Andrew Gray, editing by Nick Zieminski)

