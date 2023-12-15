EU leaders fail to agree on €50 billion aid package for Ukraine and renegotiation of the EU budget

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union failed to agree on a 50 billion euro ($54 billion) package of financial aid that Ukraine desperately needs to keep afloat, even though the bloc on Thursday agreed to seek merger with the war-torn country. Decided to start talks. ,

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed the aid, dealing another blow to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he failed to persuade US lawmakers this week to approve an additional $61 billion for Ukraine, Main formally to buy arms from America.

The start of accession talks was a watershed moment and a stunning reversal for a war-torn country that had been struggling to find support for its membership aspirations and had long faced Orbán’s stubborn opposition.

Hungary’s leader decided not to veto the accession talks, but then blocked the aid package.

“I can inform you that the 26 leaders agreed on (budget talks),” European Council President Charles Michel said. “I have to be very precise. One leader, Sweden, needed to consult its parliament, which is in line with the normal procedure for this country, and one leader could not agree.

Decisions required consensus among EU members.

Nevertheless, Michel, who was chairing the Brussels summit, called the start of accession talks “a clear sign of hope for his people and our continent.”

Although the process between starting negotiations and Ukraine ultimately becoming a member could take several years, Zelensky welcomed the agreement as “a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe.”

Zelensky said, “History is made by those who never tire of fighting for freedom.”

The financial package could not be supported after Orbán vetoed both the additional funding and the EU budget review. Ukraine is badly counting on the money to help keep its damaged economy afloat in the coming year.

Michel said the leaders would meet again in January in an effort to break the impasse.

Orbán had warned before the summit that pressuring him to take decisions on Ukraine issues could destroy EU unity. Decisions on whether to enlarge the EU and review its long-term budget, which includes 50 billion euros ($54.1 billion) in aid for the government in Kiev, must be unanimous among all 27 member states.

Orbán also threatened to veto the start of accession negotiations, but ultimately backed down.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo described the start of membership discussions as a black eye for Russian President Vladimir Putin. “This is a very clear message to Moscow. We Europeans, we don’t let Ukraine go,” he said.

Orbán said his opposition remained, but he decided not to use his veto because 26 other countries were arguing so strongly in favor. Under EU rules, abstention does not prevent a decision from being adopted.

An EU official, who insisted on anonymity because the summit was private, said Orban was “momentarily absent from the room in a pre-agreed and constructive manner” when the decision was taken.

Orbán said he stepped down because all his counterparts were committed to putting Ukraine on the path to EU membership, although his position did not change his mind.

“Hungary’s position is clear: Ukraine is not ready for us to start negotiations on EU membership. This is a completely illogical, irrational and unfair decision” he said.

Others praised Orbán’s move. They spent an extra day on Saturday preparing for the summit.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said, “Certainly faster than any of us expected.”

“In fairness to Prime Minister Orbán, he made his case very strongly. He disagrees with the decision and he is not changing his opinion in that sense, but essentially has decided not to use the veto power,” Varadkar said.

“I respect the fact that they didn’t do it, because it would have put us in a very difficult position as an EU,” the Irish leader said.

Belgium’s De Croo had a slightly different view, saying he thought Orbán “didn’t use his veto because he realized it would be unforgivable.”

As well as Ukraine, EU leaders also decided to launch membership negotiations with Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova.

In the United States, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan welcomed “the EU’s historic decision to launch accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, marking an important step towards fulfilling their Euro-Atlantic aspirations.”

In Kiev, the news was greeted with cautious optimism.

“We are Europe. Ukraine is Europe, the center of Europe. I want us to be given the status of a proud member of Europe,” said Olha Paradovska, a 70-year-old Kiev resident.

Ivan Olezhko, 19, said the decision to start accession talks was long overdue. “I would be happy if everything goes well, but we don’t know what will happen next,” he said.

EU leaders had expected the summit to last at least until late Friday before any breakthrough was made, so the unfortunate announcement came completely unexpectedly after Orbán failed to block his allies’ move. .

A smiling Michel walked into the summit’s media room unannounced and said, “This is a historic moment, and it shows the credibility of the EU. The strength of the EU. The decision has been made.”

He said talks would begin before the report is submitted to the leaders in March.

The surprise came at a critical time for Zelensky, as he traveled directly to Washington this week, where his appeals to the US Congress for more aid fell on deaf ears. The Ukrainian President was looking for a better response in Brussels.

De Croo said, “It is equally important that Ukraine has the means to continue the war and rebuild its country.”

The urgency of finding a solution is only matched by the potential blow to the EU’s credibility, the Ukrainian president said in a video address to leaders gathered in Brussels.

“Nobody wants Europe to be seen as untrustworthy. Or it prepared itself because it was unable to take decisions,” he said.

Associated Press writers Vasilisa Stepanenko in Kiev, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Justin Spike in Budapest contributed to this report.

