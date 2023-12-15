BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have failed to agree on an equivalent $55 billion (€50 billion) aid package for Ukraine and a renegotiation of the EU budget, EU Council President Charles Michel said Thursday.

The financial package could not be supported by all 27 leaders who had agreed earlier on Thursday to launch membership talks with Ukraine. The purpose of this money is to help the war-torn country deal with the Russian invasion.

Ukraine is badly counting on the money to help keep its damaged economy afloat in the coming year.

The EU’s decision to begin accession talks with Ukraine was a watershed moment and a stunning reversal for a war-torn country that has been struggling to find support for its membership aspirations and longtime Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was facing stubborn opposition.

Michel, who was chairing the Brussels summit of the EU 27 leaders where the decision was taken, called it “a clear sign of hope for his people and our continent.”

Although the process between starting negotiations and Ukraine eventually becoming a member could take several years, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the agreement as a “victory for Ukraine”. A victory for all of Europe.”

Zelensky said, “History is made by those who never tire of fighting for freedom.”

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said it was also a black eye for Russian President Vladimir Putin: “This is a very clear message to Moscow. We Europeans, we don’t let Ukraine go,” he said.

Orbán said that his opposition remained steadfast, but, with the need for a unanimous decision, he decided to let his right to protest lapse because 26 others were arguing so strongly in favor. Under EU rules, abstention does not prevent a decision from being adopted.

An EU official, who asked not to be identified because the summit was private, said Orban was “momentarily absent from the room in a pre-agreed and constructive manner” when the decision was taken.

Orbán said he stepped down because all his counterparts were committed to putting Ukraine on the path to EU membership, although his position did not change his mind.

“Hungary’s position is clear: Ukraine is not ready for us to start negotiations on EU membership. This is a completely illogical, irrational and unfair decision” he said.

Others praised Orbán’s move; They were preparing for a summit that some feared would take an extra day of Saturday.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said, “Certainly faster than any of us expected.”

“In fairness to Prime Minister Orbán, he made his case very strongly. He disagrees with the decision and he is not changing his opinion in that sense, but essentially has decided not to use the veto power,” Varadkar said.

“I respect the fact that they didn’t do it, because it would have put us in a very difficult position as an EU,” the Irish leader said.

Belgium’s De Croo had a slightly different view, saying he thought Orbán “didn’t use his veto because he realized it would be unforgivable.”

As well as Ukraine, EU leaders also decided to launch membership negotiations with Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova.

In the United States, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan welcomed “the EU’s historic decision to launch accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, marking an important step towards fulfilling their Euro-Atlantic aspirations.”

Now on the summit agenda is a promise to give Ukraine money and means to deter Russian aggression, another agenda item put forward by Orbán.

The Hungarian leader came to the summit vowing to block a plan by his 26 fellow leaders to officially announce that membership negotiations with Ukraine could begin, and to exert more pressure, demanding that Kiev receive 50 billion euros (54 Billion dollars) which the country desperately needs. To stay afloat.

“The EU is going to make a terrible mistake and they must be stopped – even if 26 of them want to do it, and we are the only ones against it,” Orban said in comments released by his office on Thursday. “This is a mistake, we are destroying the EU.”

In Kiev, the news was greeted with cautious optimism.

“We are Europe. Ukraine is Europe, the center of Europe. I want us to be given the status of a proud member of Europe,” said Olha Paradovska, a 70-year-old Kiev resident.

Ivan Olezhko, 19, said the decision to start accession talks was long overdue. “I would be happy if everything goes well, but we don’t know what will happen next,” he said.

EU leaders had expected the summit to last at least until late Friday before any breakthrough was made, so the unfortunate announcement came completely unexpectedly after Orbán failed to block his allies’ move. .

A smiling Michel walked into the summit’s media room unannounced and said, “This is a historic moment, and it shows the credibility of the EU. The strength of the EU. The decision has been made.”

He said talks would begin before the report is submitted to the leaders in March.

The surprise came at a critical time for Zelensky, as he traveled directly to Washington this week, where his appeals to the US Congress for more aid fell on deaf ears. The Ukrainian President was looking for a better response in Brussels.

De Croo said, “It is equally important that Ukraine has the means to continue the war and rebuild its country.”

The urgency of finding a solution is only matched by the potential blow to the EU’s credibility, the Ukrainian president said in a video address to leaders gathered in Brussels.

“Nobody wants Europe to be seen as untrustworthy. Or it prepared itself because it was unable to take decisions,” he said.

“Whatever it takes” was the EU’s constant mantra in pledging its support, leaders wore Ukraine’s yellow and sky-blue colours, and countless speeches echoed the rallying cry “Slava Ukrainian!” Were ended with. – “glory to Ukraine!”

And then, despite the odds, the EU won.

This story was written by Raf Cassart and Samuel Peterson

Associated Press writers Vasilisa Stepanenko in Kiev, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Justin Spike in Budapest contributed to this report.

