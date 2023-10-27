EU leaders approve use of profits from frozen Russian assets

BRUSSELS – EU leaders backed unprecedented plans to use profits generated from frozen Russian state assets to rebuild Ukraine, according to the conclusions of the European Council summit, and a legal proposal to that effect from the European Commission. Called for making.

“Decisive progress is needed, in coordination with partners, on how any extraordinary revenues retained by private entities deriving directly from Russia’s immovable assets will be channeled into Ukraine and its recovery and reconstruction in line with applicable contractual obligations and to the EU.” can be directed to support international law. The European Council calls on the High Representative and the Commission to accelerate the work with a view to submitting a proposal,” he wrote.

Most of the nearly $300 billion of Russian foreign reserves seized by countries participating in sanctions at the start of Moscow’s war on Ukraine – more than €200 billion – is in the EU. As Russian securities reach maturity and are reinvested by financial intermediaries, they generate profits.

The EU has floated the idea of ​​taxing those profits for Ukraine’s benefit – but the European Central Bank and some EU Capitals including Paris and Berlin have expressed skepticism. They fear the move would send financial markets into turmoil and weaken the euro’s status as a reserve currency.

At a summit in Brussels on Friday, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asked leaders to make legal proposals, pointing to a supporting statement of G7 finance ministers issued earlier this month, according to people familiar with the leaders’ discussions. Asked for mandate.

In the EU, the Baltic countries, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Poland all spoke in favor of the idea. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo demanded that all legal, macroeconomic and monetary risks involved be taken into account, as did Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, While cautioning against prudence.

Belgian clearinghouse Euroclear sits on €180 billion of Russian state assets, according to the Belgian government, and made profits of €3 billion in the first nine months of the year, according to quarterly results published on Thursday. Luxembourg is home to Clearstream, another clearinghouse that currently holds frozen Russian securities.

The decision came on the last day of the European Council summit of EU leaders in Brussels. However, the idea of ​​exploiting those Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine’s reconstruction following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s all-out invasion has been floating since they were seized under Western sanctions more than a year ago.

In June, von der Leyen promised to make a proposal on how to leverage Russian state assets “before the summer recess”, but none came forward due to concerns raised by the ECB and some capitals.

The Commission then called for the G7 to issue a statement on leveraging Russian assets to Ukraine to ensure that the EU would not alone bear the legal and financial risks of taking such an unprecedented step. Despite attempts by the EU to broker a deal at recent meetings of G7 justice and finance ministers, that did not happen either.

EU leaders achieved this breakthrough as the threat of an Israel-Hamas war looms over Russia’s war in Ukraine. A commission official said the proposal is expected to be received within this year.

Source: www.politico.eu