EU launches formal DSA investigation into X in wake of Israel-Hamas war

X, formerly known as Twitter, has broken the EU’s tough new Digital Services Act rules, regulators said as they announced today the launch of a formal investigation. The European Commission says a key concern of the investigation is “the dissemination of illegal material in the context of Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel”.

In a press release, the Commission said it would look at X’s efforts to combat the spread of illegal content on its platform and X’s efforts to prevent “information manipulation” through its community notes system and other policies. Will investigate. It is also looking into matters beyond content moderation, including “so-called blue checks”, advertising transparency and “misleading design” related to data access for researchers.

The regulator said this is the first time the Commission has initiated formal proceedings under the DSA. The EU announced so-called “Very Large Online Platforms”, or VLOPs, which will be regulated under the DSA in April 2023. Along with X, the list included 16 other platforms and two search engines including Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat. LinkedIn, Amazon, Google Search, and Apple’s App Store.

“The greater the risk that large platforms pose to our society, the more specific the requirements of the Digital Services Act are,” said EU Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager. “We take any breach of our rules very seriously. And the evidence we currently have is sufficient to formally initiate proceedings against X.

Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for Internal Markets, said: “Today’s launch of formal proceedings against X makes it clear that, as with the DSA, the time for large online platforms to behave as if They’re ‘too big to care’.”

Immediately following the European Commission’s announcement, X posted a statement Through its official security account, the process was called upon to follow the law and be “free from political influence”. “X is committed to complying with the Digital Services Act and is cooperating in the regulatory process,” the statement said. “X is focused on creating a safe and inclusive environment for all users on our platform while protecting freedom of expression, and we will continue to work tirelessly toward this goal.”

The commission says its next step will be to gather evidence and it may take interim enforcement action against X. There is no legal time limit on when such formal proceedings must be concluded.

Updated Dec. 18, 8:22am ET: Updated to add X’s statement.

Source: www.theverge.com