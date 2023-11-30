The law was agreed upon early Thursday.

The European Parliament and Member States reached an agreement on an anti-SLAPP law designed to increase protection for people and organizations targeted by “strategic prosecutions against public participation”.

Their victims are usually journalists, employees of civil organizations and activists, with lawsuits usually initiated by large companies and politicians.

The final position on the regulation proposed by the European Commission has now been agreed by the EU institutions.

“Democracy cannot function without a free and independent media,” commission spokeswoman Anita Hipper told reporters Thursday.

“That is why the Commission welcomes the political agreement reached by the European Parliament and the Council at 2.30 this morning on new EU rules protecting people targeted by strategic prosecutions from public participation.”

The purpose of such lawsuits is to prevent the sued person or entity from disclosing suspected corruption connections and matters in lengthy proceedings.

Last year, 160 such cases were identified in the EU. Timo Wolken, the German socialist MEP who was in charge of the file, said he was satisfied with the outcome.

“Cross-border cases fall under this new law and we provide a high level of protection to journalists,” Wolken told Euronews in an interview.

“For example, they can also claim damages, and there is an expedited process in cases of clearly unfounded claims.

“So, the court proceedings could be stopped very quickly. That would save a lot of money, a lot of resources and help protect journalists from SLAPP cases.”

A key part of the agreement is that member states will not recognize baseless or abusive decisions taken outside the EU.

The new law should come into effect within the next two years.

