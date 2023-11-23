EU gas markets prepare for cold winter weather

As Europe braces for a bitter cold snap in the coming days, the natural gas market is about to face its first major test of the season. The TTF market has seen relative stability in recent weeks, following the resolution of a potential strike by LNG workers at Chevron’s major Australian production sites on October 18. With the weather turning cold in Europe next week, it is a good time to assess the current state of the gas market.

arrival of winter

The winter of 2022/23 defied expectations with its mildness, allowing Europe to conclude the season with unprecedented levels of unused gas storage. This year, while the urgency to refill storage capacity has not matched last year’s frenetic pace, analysts believe the main risk to gas demand and prices across Europe hinges on the severity of the coming winter. depends on. John Kemp of Reuters highlighted this, noting that Frankfurt’s temperatures have consistently been above seasonal averages, resulting in heating demand about 38% below average.

However, forecasts suggest that a significant change is imminent. Data from the National Center for Environmental Prediction (NCEP) weather forecast model, Global Forecast System, shows that temperatures across Europe will be 2 to 10 degrees Celsius below average in the week to Monday 4 December, as shown in the map below. Has gone. Falling temperatures across Europe are likely to increase heating demand, which will have a sharp impact on gas prices. Nevertheless, any price increase could be moderated by the current high storage levels.

Related: China cuts oil purchases from Venezuela after US sanctions relief

Source: World Ag Weather

storage remains high

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, as of November 21, the EU’s gas storage level stands at an impressive 98.69%. Such strong storage figures mean it would take an exceptionally harsh winter to threaten Europe’s energy security. John Kemp estimates that, based on average temperatures, gas reserves should remain around 50% at the end of winter in 2023/24, and even in a colder scenario, levels should remain above 30%.

This resilience is partly due to the decline in industrial activity across Europe. Lower demand from energy-intensive industries has been a key factor, with EU member states committing to reduce gas consumption by 15% compared to the five-year average by March 2024. For example, the sharp decline in primary aluminum production in 2022 due to higher electricity costs exemplifies this trend. The graph below from the industry association European Aluminum shows the decline in production and active smelters in Europe.

Source: European Aluminum

Emerging Demand and Regional Risks

While Europe’s gas storage levels have fallen slightly from their peak of more than 99.6%, this gradual drawdown signals growing demand that is already attracting LNG cargoes to the continent’s waters. This is reported by Hellenic Shipping News, indicating changing dynamics in the market.

Still, the scenario remains complex. Increased demand from other regions, particularly Asia, could divert LNG cargoes away from Europe, potentially pushing prices higher. Furthermore, the recent seizure of a cargo ship in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels is a stark reminder of the ongoing risks in the Middle East. The uncertainties surrounding the Israel/Palestine conflict highlight the potential for broader regional impacts, including on the natural gas market.

As the winter cold sets in, Europe’s natural gas market is at the peak of a critical period. Current high storage levels provide a buffer against immediate threats to energy security, but the market remains sensitive to many external factors. These range from regional conflicts and geopolitical tensions to changing demand dynamics at the global level. Thus, while Europe may be in a better position than last year, market inherent volatility and sensitivity to external shocks remain key themes as we move deeper into the winter months.

By ChAI prediction

More top books from OilPrice.com:

Source: oilprice.com