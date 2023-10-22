EU-funded report calls for taxing the wealth of the ultra-rich, not income

Photograph: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

A research group set up to inform EU tax policy has claimed that billionaires are operating at the “limits of legality” by using shell companies to avoid tax and siphoning off their wealth from the world’s 3,000 wealthiest individuals. A 2% levy should be taken on property.

In its inaugural global tax avoidance report, the Paris-based EU tax observatory said billionaires are pushing the limits of the law by shifting certain types of income, including dividends from company shares, through dedicated holding companies that typically serve no other purpose. Don’t do it.

“These holding companies lie in the gray zone between avoidance and evasion,” the report said. “To the extent that they are created for the purpose of avoiding income taxes, they could legitimately be seen as close to tax evasion.” Is.”

The EU Tax Observatory, led by economist Gabriel Zucman, was established three years ago and is funded by the EU as part of efforts to combat tax abuse.

The report found that these types of loopholes allow the ultra-rich to avoid some types of income taxes, resulting in effective tax rates of only 0%–0.6% of their net worth. Meanwhile, the income tax imposed on most wealthy citizens, who do not make use of these loopholes, ultimately pay between 20% and 50%.

Shell companies can also stand as nominal owners of luxury properties in expensive cities such as London. “Real estate is providing ample opportunities for the wealthy to evade and evade taxes,” the report said.

Shell companies are also left out of the most effective tools that have been used so far to avoid tax, including the automatic exchange of banking information, which is followed by more than 100 countries.

“To date, no serious efforts have been made to address this situation, which risks reducing the social acceptability of existing tax systems,” the report said.

The Observatory, which deployed more than 100 researchers to gather data for the report, is now in talks with world leaders on a global minimum 2% annual tax to be levied on funds to be used to fund the next G20 summit in Brazil in November 2024. Is calling to start – instead of the income of the world’s richest people.

It said the measure could raise £250bn (£205bn) a year from the world’s 2,756 known billionaires, whose combined wealth is thought to be $13tn.

The idea is based on a 2021 agreement between 140 countries and territories to impose a global minimum tax rate of 15% on the largest multinationals.

Zucman said: “This is the logical next step after a global minimum tax on multinationals – showing that it is possible for countries to agree minimum tax rates.”

He said that minimum rates are the most powerful tool to plug loopholes in existing tax systems because they ensure that no matter what safeguards are adopted, the tax collected cannot be less than a specified amount.

Commenting on the report, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz said: “Tax evasion, and, more broadly, tax avoidance, is not inevitable; It is the result of policy choices – or the failure to make policy choices that serve to prevent it.

He pointed out that a billionaires tax would help governments finance critical services such as education, infrastructure and technology, and cushion the blow of future crises, including those associated with extreme weather events as a result of future pandemics and the climate crisis. .

Stiglitz said, “So many people struggle to make ends meet, yet pay the taxes their governments demand of them.” “We need to make sure that those at the top of the income ladder who certainly have the financial means are not left behind.”

The Observatory also warned about other emerging risks to tax revenues, including in the area of ​​green energy subsidies. The report notes that competition from green energy producers is resulting in huge tax breaks, which could far outweigh the gains from the newly implemented 15% minimum corporate tax rate. While it has the potential to accelerate the country’s transition to zero-carbon emissions, the Observatory said it raises some of the same issues as standard tax competition.

“It reduces government revenues, and if not accompanied by egalitarian measures, it risks increasing inequality by increasing after-tax profits of shareholders who are at the top of the income distribution.”

