New economic data from the EU statistical office shows that retail trade and service output numbers declined in September, and while tourism recovered strongly in 2022, some post-Covid struggles still remain.

of EU tourism industry While it continues to recover after being hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, business travel is still struggling to bounce back strongly, according to Eurostat.

Statistical Office of the European Union said on 8th November 1.08 billion tourism trips were made by EU residents last year. This is an additional 23% compared to 2021.

Eurostat looked at trips of at least one night – whether for business (9%) or pleasure (91%) – and found that EU travelers spent an average of €87 per night, compared with the previous Represents an increase of €20 more. Year.

Luxembourgish travelers spent the most with an average of €175 per night, while Polish travelers only spent an average of €44.3 per night.

Although the overall picture is quite positive, the numbers are still not the same as the pre-Covid era. The Eurostat report underlines that compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic, a -4% difference was recorded in personal trips last year.

Looking at business trips, the same figures were 20% less than last year in 2019.

One possible explanation may be increased remote workingAnd the boom in video calls and online business meetings, allowing companies to cut costs on now obsolete business trips.

Decline in Europe’s retail trade

Eurostat also Published Retail Sales Data For September this year. Retail sales declined by an average of 2.7% in the EU and 2.9% in the euro zone compared to the same month last year.

September figures also showed a decline from the previous month, with retail sales down 0.2% in the EU and 0.3% in the eurozone.

The decline in retail sales was sharpest in Slovenia, falling by 17% compared to the same period last year. In contrast, Spanish retail sales increased by 7.5% in September 2022 compared to September 2023.

Europeans bought less fuel in September 2023 compared with the same period last year, a difference of 6.9% in the EU and 7.5% in the euro zone.

Consumption of goods that remained relatively stable compared to the previous year was the category ‘food, drinks and tobacco’, with an average decline of only 0.95% for both the EU and Eurozone.

Boost production for service sector

services production It continued on its recovery path after the pandemic, with growth in the EU by 2.4% in August this year and in the euro zone by 2.9% in August this year compared to 2022.

August saw services output rise by 0.3% in the EU and 0.5% in the eurozone, compared to July 2023.

Eurostat’s definition of services does not include public and financial services.

The COVID-19 outbreak clearly had a dramatic impact on the service industry.

Eurostat notes that although the sector has improved, the only category that had a slow rebound was hotels and accommodation services, which in 2022 were still below 2019 levels.

However, the latest encouraging figures from the tourism industry could change this in 2023.

