Wearing the hijab has divided Europe for years and is in the headlines again, but the issue is not limited to Muslim women.

The EU’s top court has ruled that government offices across the bloc can ban their staff from wearing symbols of religious belief.

Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) said in a statement On Tuesday its aim was to create a “neutral administrative environment”.

Theoretically, this could mean that Muslim headscarves, Sikh turbans, Christian crosses on pendants or earrings, red Kabbalah string bracelets, even St. Christopher medals could be banned for employees.

The court said, “Such a rule is not discriminatory if it is applied in a general and indiscriminate manner to all employees of the administration and is limited only to what is strictly necessary.”

The decision came after a Muslim employee in the eastern Belgian municipality of Enns was told she could not wear a headscarf at work.

In the wake of that decision, the municipality changed its terms of employment to prohibit all workers from wearing obvious signs of ideological or religious affiliation.

After hearing the case, a court in Liège asked the top court whether this strict neutrality rule imposed by the municipality constitutes discrimination contrary to EU law.

In a ruling aimed at public sector offices across the EU, the Luxembourg-based court said the rule “can be considered objectively justified by a legitimate objective”.

But it also said that each member state had a margin of discretion and that a contrary policy authorizing the wearing of religious symbols would also be appropriate.

‘Surprising’ decision

According to the Sikh Federation in Britain, this ban is not just about Muslim women and headscarves. principal advisor Dabinderjit Singh Told Euronews that “all people of faith will be surprised” by the CJEU’s decision.

There are no restrictions on scarves or other religious symbols in Britain.

Guidance The British government says employers should be flexible in their approach to religious symbols and dress, and should not bar employees who choose to wear crosses, head coverings or other symbols of their religion, as long as it is directly prohibited. but does not interfere with their ability to perform their duties.

In 2015 it was ruled that Sikhs across the UK would no longer face disciplinary action for wearing turbans in workplaces.

“Secular extremism is a major challenge in many EU countries, especially with the growing power of the far right,” Singh said.

“How can discrimination against people of faith provide a neutral administrative environment? What comes next – skin color or race?”

Singh said the EU court ruling states that clothing or religious items can be limited except “what is absolutely necessary” – and for Sikhs to observe articles of faith, such as not cutting their ears, or Wearing a turban, “is not negotiable,” he explained.

Singh said, “Although national courts have a ‘margin of discretion’, Sikhs are a small minority in most EU countries and would not be able to hold public sector jobs” if the ruling was used to impose country-level bans. Was done for.

The CJEU has found in favor of banning headscarves on several occasions since first ruling on a case in 2017.

In 2021, it ruled that private sector employers can limit the expression of religious, political or philosophical beliefs when there is a “genuine need” to “present a neutral image to customers or prevent social discord”.

NGO, Human Rights Watch, Said In response to a court ruling at the time, that “Muslim women should not have to choose between their faith and their job”.

In France, nearly 600 Muslim women have been fined over a ban on face coverings, and religious signs have been strictly banned in state schools and government buildings since 2004.

Femiso, a pan-European network representing more than 30 Muslim youth and student organisations, told British media that the latest decision potentially violates freedom of religion and expression.

