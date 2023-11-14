EU countries are failing to meet Ukraine’s ammunition production demands

The EU promised earlier this year to provide Kiev with one million rounds of ammunition by next March, but so far only 30% of this target has been achieved.

Concerns were expressed at the bloc’s defense ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday that the EU will be unable to keep its promises.

“We have to recognize that the target of one million will not be achieved,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters.

“It’s a question of whether a million was ever realistic. It’s easy to decide a million is there and the money is there, but the production has to be there.

“Unfortunately, the warning voices are now correct. We have made a major contribution with our framework agreements and will continue to do so. We are in discussions with the defense industry. Production must be accelerated. This is the time of need [for Ukraine],

So why is the EU unlikely to be able to keep its promises?

One reason is that Europe has given up as much as it could from its stocks and now needs to produce more.

According to some experts, taking into account that Ukrainian artillery uses about 45,000 shells per week, the entire annual production of the EU could be consumed within two months.

Funding is also an issue when it comes to scaling up production.

“One of these problems relates to the defense industry, which needs assurances from member states that it will not invest incorrectly, will not invest resources for new production lines, and two years later member states will say ‘give us some more Don’t want ‘ammunition’,” Greek defense adviser Nikos Votsios told Euronews.

“Therefore, they need long-term contracts. Larger industries may be able to obtain financing from international markets or have their own resources to invest, but smaller industries must turn to European banking institutions.

“But European banks do not lend to defense industries as a result of the taxonomy and the fact that defense industries are classified as unstable.”

There are other problems, such as lack of skilled labor and suitable machinery.

But the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, who is responsible for production capacity, is optimistic.

He said that now everything is in the hands of the European Union countries.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m responsible for the ammunition production capacity,” Bratton explained. “Production capacity in the EU has increased between 20% and 30% since February.”

“Therefore I confirm to you that the objective of producing more than one million pieces of munitions on an annual basis, which we set and which we want to achieve since the spring, will be met.

“It is now up to member states to place orders.”

In form of War in Ukraine nears winter, The pressure is increasing, which brings with it more dangerous conditions.

The White House said Friday that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and weapons to Russia, meaning Europe and its allies must act soon.

