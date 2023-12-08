Member states and the European Parliament have reached a preliminary agreement on the Artificial Intelligence Act, the world’s first attempt to regulate the rapidly evolving technology in a comprehensive, ethics-based way.

After talks that lasted all day, an agreement was reached at the political level on Friday night. failed marathon Between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Overall, the entire effort took more than 35 hours.

The success came amid aggressive lobbying from Big Tech and start-ups, strong warnings from civil society, and intense media scrutiny as Brussels’ law could very well influence similar regulatory efforts around the world.

“Historic! The EU has become the first continent to set clear rules for the use of AI,” said Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, who took part in the debate. “#AIACT is more than a rulebook – it’s a launchpad for EU startups and researchers to lead the global AI race.”

Negotiating between governments and lawmakers on highly complex and technical issues was an uphill struggle.

After sealing a tentative agreement on Thursday to rein in the foundation model that powers chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Friday’s talks had a strong focus on the use of real-time biometrics, including facial recognition, in public places I went.

At the core of the debate was the question of whether state authorities should be allowed to deploy AI-powered biometric systems that identify and track people based on sensitive characteristics such as gender, race, ethnicity, religion and political affiliation, as well as the system’s Can classify. Of sentiment recognition and prediction policy.

in their joint mandate, the MEP said that these practices were “intrusive and discriminatory” and should therefore be banned throughout the EU territory. However, member states had a completely different opinion and argued that the exceptions were necessary for law enforcement to track criminals and thwart threats against national security.

France approved legislation earlier this year to enable the use of biometric surveillance 2024 paris olympics and the Paralympics, a move that Amnesty International said “undermines the EU’s ongoing efforts to regulate AI.”

The clash between national security and fundamental rights absorbed most of the energy on Friday. Spain, the current holder of the rotating presidency of the Council, had the difficult task of representing the 27 member states and maintaining a united front.

The talks were interrupted by a long recess that allowed MPs to discuss among themselves the demands made by the Spanish presidency. Meanwhile, scholars and activists took to social media Urging MEPs to oppose exemptions for law enforcement.

In the end, the Parliament and the Council managed to find a way to overcome their differences and claim victory – even if temporarily.

European Parliament President Roberta Metzola celebrated the news, saying, “I welcome the historic agreement on the new AI Act. A pioneering, responsible, comprehensive legislation that sets the global standard.”

Details of the agreement were not immediately available.

Given the complexity of the issue at hand, the compromise that has emerged from lengthy negotiations will require further deliberation and adjustment to produce legislation that is fully acceptable to all parties at the table.

Once the legal text, which includes hundreds of pages of articles and annexes, has been rewritten, it will be sent to the European Parliament for a new vote in the Hemicycle, followed by a final green light by countries in the Council.

The vote is expected to take place in early 2024. The law will have a grace period before it is fully implemented in 2026.

A constantly evolving technology

first presented in april 2021The AI ​​Act is an unprecedented effort to ensure that the most fundamentally transformative technology of the 21st century is developed in a human-centered, ethically responsible way that prevents and contains its most harmful consequences.

The Act is essentially a product safety regulation that imposes an ordered set of rules that companies need to follow before they can provide their services to consumers anywhere in the bloc’s single market.

The law proposes a pyramid-like structure that divides AI-powered products into four main categories according to the potential risk they pose to the protection of citizens and their fundamental rights: minimal, limited, high and unacceptable.

Those who fall under the lowest risk category will be exempted from additional rules, while those labeled as limited risk will have to comply with basic transparency obligations.

Systems considered high-risk will be subject to strict rules that will apply before entering the EU market and throughout their lifetime, including substantial updates. This group will include applications that have a direct and potentially life-changing impact on private citizens, such as CV-sorting software for job interviews, robot-assisted surgery and exam-scoring programs at universities.

High-risk AI products must undergo a conformity assessment, be registered in the EU database, sign a declaration of conformity and bear CE marking before reaching consumers. Once they become available, they will be under the surveillance of national authorities. Companies violating the rules will be fined crores of rupees.

AI systems with unacceptable risks to society, including applications that exploit social-scoring and socio-economic vulnerabilities to control citizens, will be completely banned throughout the EU region.

Although this risk-based approach was well accepted in 2021, it came under extraordinary pressure in late 2022, When OpenAI launched ChatGPT And created a global uproar over chatbots. ChatGPIT was soon followed by Google’s Bard, Microsoft’s Bing Chat, and most recently Amazon’s Queue.

Chatbots are powered by foundation models that are trained with vast stores of data, such as text, images, music, speech, and code, to accomplish a wide and fluid set of tasks that are based on a specific, immutable Rather than change over time. Objective.

The Commission’s original proposal did not include any provisions for the Foundation Model, forcing lawmakers to add an entirely new article with a detailed list of obligations to ensure that these systems are fundamentally sound. Respect rights, are energy efficient and comply with transparency requirements by disclosing their AI content. Yield.

This pressure from Parliament was met with skepticism from member states, who preferred a soft-touch approach to lawmaking. Germany, France and Italy, the bloc’s three largest economies, came forward with a counter-offer Which supported “mandatory self-regulation through a code of conduct” for the Foundation Model. The move sparked outrage among lawmakers and threatened to derail the legislative process.

But the daunting prospect of leaving the landmark legislation in limbo in the lead up to next year’s European elections acted as an impetus to bridge the gap and strike an initial deal on the foundation model and biometrics.

“The AI ​​Act is a first on a global scale,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “A unique legal framework you can trust for the development of AI. And for the safety and fundamental rights of people and businesses. A commitment we made in our Political Guidelines – and we delivered.”

This article has been updated with more information about the political deal.

