EU corporate sustainability rules postponed over German, Italian objections

A supposedly routine vote on EU due diligence law has been postponed, a sign of trouble ahead.

New EU rules requiring companies to examine supply chains for environmental and social issues have been blocked, with Germany and Italy threatening to block the measures altogether by abstaining as intended.

The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive was politically agreed with MPs in December, but today (9 February) a routine vote by ambassadors to support the deal was suddenly canceled, signaling hurdles ahead .

Diplomatic sources confirmed Italy’s intention to abstain from the legislation, which would effectively block it, joining other skeptics such as Germany and Austria.

Due diligence laws oblige companies to verify their suppliers’ carbon footprint or use of forced labor – but business groups worry this goes too far.

A spokesperson for the Belgian government, which currently chairs the Council group of EU member states, confirmed plans to delay the vote in a post on Twitter.

Niels Timmermans said the vote would be rescheduled to a date yet to be announced – in part due to fears that the plan would not garner the necessary qualified majority for governments.

Germany’s U-turn on the law earlier this week, echoing a previous attempt to circumvent car emissions rules that will see internal combustion engine production end by 2035, has faced criticism from Brussels and Berlin.

Diplomats were reported to be nervous about today’s meeting, although Belgium appeared optimistic about the prospects for an agreement yesterday.

The Green Party’s Sven Giegold, state secretary at the German Economy and Climate Ministry, said of the due diligence law this morning, arguing in favor of a single European standard: “We believe it will contribute to a level playing field. gives.”

Berlin was “forced not to stay,” Geigold told reporters after the pro-business liberal FDP party, one of three in the current coalition, voiced opposition.

Lara Wolters (Netherlands/Socialists and Democrats), who leads negotiations for the European Parliament, said in a post on Ax earlier this week that the German U-turn is “putting politics over people and planet” – a sentiment shared by many activists. A scene done.

Hannah Storey, Amnesty International’s policy adviser on trade and human rights, said in a statement: “Victims of any U-turn will include people who work in exploitative conditions, who lose their homes due to illegal evictions or who Become sick due to environmental pollution.” The law ensures that big businesses are not “pursuing profits on the back of human suffering,” it said in a statement ahead of the vote.

For Uku Lileveli, sustainable finance policy officer at WWF’s European office, the green lobby, the last-minute efforts to block the legislation “appear to be short-sighted and motivated by populist maneuvering based on flawed logic.”

Source