The EU is considering plans to impose sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank and tighten sanctions on Hamas’ military leadership, according to diplomatic sources.

Foreign affairs ministers are due to gather in Brussels on Monday to discuss proposals from High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell to issue sanctions on extremist settlers in the West Bank, including possible visa restrictions Is.

The European Union has repeatedly condemned attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank but has refrained from issuing sanctions. A fresh competition Violence by such residents in the West Bank following attacks by Hamas on October 7, which killed 1,200 Israelis and took more than 200 hostage, has brought the topic to the fore.

The “orientation note” issued by Borrell’s service, the European External Action Service (EEAS) and seen by Euronews, calls on member states to “explore EU responses to settler violence in the West Bank.”

“This could include the use of visa restrictions and the EU human rights sanctions regime against extremists who attack civilians,” it said.

Israeli citizens can currently enter the Schengen Area – which includes 27 EU and non-EU countries – without a visa for a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day period.

The note also urges the EU to “enforce consistent, full and effective implementation of existing EU law and bilateral arrangements applicable to settlements products.”

Following the 2015 decision, Israeli products made by settlers in the West Bank must be clearly labeled and subject to less preferential customs treatment. But this is widely seen as poor implementation.

A senior EU diplomat said on Friday the plan was presented to member states “in the framework of preserving the possibility of a Palestinian state”, noting that extremist settlers fiercely oppose the so-called two-state solution. which the group sees as the key to peaceful. Resolution of conflict.

“We have shared our view with member states that to preserve the integrity of the West Bank, we need to address the problem of violence,” the senior diplomat said.

“We have seen that the Israeli army has not taken appropriate action against these illegal acts,” he said. In recent weeks, the block hit back Against proposals within Netanyahu’s cabinet to continue funding for settler communities

The US has already announced that it will deny visas to Israeli residents responsible for undermining peace and security. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also said this week that the country would “work with the US” and “extremist settlers in the West Bank will be banned from entering Belgium”.

The note also calls for tougher sanctions against Hamas, which the EU considers a terrorist organization, by further cracking down on its leadership and financing. It added that member states should “consider the possibility of a standalone approval regime”.

“Hamas is an organization that has a fairly strong capacity to function. It needs financing, especially for its weapons. So it’s clear that just being a terrorist organization, obviously, some people will not want to finance Hamas.” That cannot be reason enough to discourage giving,” the senior EU diplomat said.

“So we have to focus more on this, on the technical issues, on how it is financed,” he said, emphasizing that although Hamas’s financing operations were very different, suppressing Daesh’s financing tools The bloc’s past success in the U.S. sets a positive precedent.

Another option would be to “allow the Iran (sanction) regime another type of designation,” another EU diplomat said Friday.

The Iranian regime concerns restrictive measures taken within the framework of Iran’s support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the source said, but whose scope actually extended to include the perception of support or involvement from Iran in regional destabilization. May go. ,

The US government estimates that Tehran finances Hamas at an estimated $100 million per year. Countries including Qatar and Turkey are also believed to indirectly fund Hamas.

EU sanctions have to be approved unanimously by the 27 member states and while new sanctions against Hamas could be imposed before the end of the year, restrictive measures against violent Israeli settlers should prove more difficult to remove.

The discussions in Brussels on Monday will come just three days after the arrest of two Hamas militants – Mohammed Deif and Marwan Issa – considered masterminds of the October 7 attack and among Israel’s most wanted men. couple On the EU terrorist list.

Individuals’ EU-based funds and assets will be frozen, and operators based in the EU will be prohibited from providing them with economic resources.

