The European Commission has suspended promotions on X (formerly Twitter) over a rise in disinformation and hate speech on the social media platform.

Spokesman Johannes Bahrke said the Commission had “advised services to refrain from advertising at this stage”.

Bahrke said, “We are concerned that such content does surface, that our content appears in an inappropriate context and thus impacts our communications and the effectiveness of our messages.”

He said these were internal guidelines which are frequently revised depending on the evolution of the problem.

Although the spokesperson did not comment on the specific reasons why they decided to pause the ads, they said the change in guidance was recent.

came after the announcement The American non-profit organization Media Matters found that X had placed ads for major brands such as Apple, Bravo, IBM, Oracle and Xfinity next to pro-Nazi content.

The report inspired the company IBM will suspend All ads on X are pending investigation.

They’re not the only advertisers fleeing the platform: Owner Elon Musk said in a July social media post that the platform was in “negative cash flow” due to a 50 percent drop in ad revenue and a heavy debt load.

European Commission also faces legal complaint A controversial child sexual exploitation bill was filed by the non-profit European Center for Digital Rights (ENIB) over the alleged use of micro-targeted advertisements on X.

Noyeb claims the Commission targeted users based on political views and religious beliefs, showing ads to people who were not interested in keywords such as Brexit, #Qatargate, Marine Le Pen, Vox, Christian and Giorgia Meloni.

However, Bahrke said the new guidance was not directly related to the spending and purchases made by the directorate general cited in the complaint.

X has faced repeated criticism over Musk’s changes, particularly related to content moderation.

