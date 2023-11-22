The European Union will work with its allies to ensure a four-day ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday allows a “humanitarian surge in Gaza”, the bloc’s humanitarian aid chief has said.

Advertisement

Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Janez Lenarik said the bloc hoped the new agreement would “allow a substantial increase in humanitarian aid delivery to and within Gaza.”

“And we certainly hope this isn’t a one-off,” he said.

In a major diplomatic breakthrough on Wednesday morning, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day humanitarian ceasefire and the release of at least 50 women and children held hostage in Gaza since Hamas’s deadly incursion into Israel on October 7.

According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry – which mediated the week-long hostage negotiations deal This includes “a humanitarian pause to allow the entry of large numbers of humanitarian convoys and relief assistance, including fuel designated for humanitarian needs”.

According to Qatar’s statement, the starting time of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours.

The EU has quadrupled its humanitarian aid to the Palestinians this year to €100 million and sent at least 15 flights carrying hundreds of tons of humanitarian cargo to the Rafah crossing into Egypt, the only land border with the Gaza Strip.

But aid efforts by the EU and the international community have faced difficulties, according to Lenrich, with an “extremely inadequate” average of 50 trucks entering Gaza per day, compared to 100 trucks per day before the outbreak of the conflict.

“There is a severe shortage of all basic needs in Gaza: food, medicines, including anesthetics and water,” warned Lennarsi, adding that current food aid currently covers only 10% of the minimum calorie intake.

Medical facilities are also “either on the verge of collapse or have already closed down,” he said, mainly due to fuel shortages. Last Friday, Israel’s war cabinet agreed to allow two trucks a day of fuel into Gaza to secure water, sewage and desalination systems, with strict monitoring conditions to ensure that That deliveries are not hijacked by Hamas for military purposes.

Lenarik also called for the opening of “another land crossing” to complement the Rafah crossing, which is the only current open route into Gaza, as well as “other routes to allow additional aid into Gaza.”

The EU executive is considering this marine humanitarian corridorIt was proposed by Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides earlier this month, but he has expressed concern over the lack of a functioning port on the Gaza coast where humanitarian cargo can be offloaded.

The EU’s position remains fragmented

Lenarcic also called for an “immediate and substantial suspension of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza for several days” in order to increase the scale of aid.

Israel’s continued bombing has disrupted humanitarian access, prompting EU leaders call jointly for “humanitarian corridors and pauses” to allow “unimpeded access” to the besieged area during a summit late last month.

EU leaders clashed over the wording of the statement, with leaders such as Spain’s Pedro Sanchez and Ireland’s Leo Varadkar preferring a stronger-worded statement that called for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Madrid, seen as the leading voice calling for restraint in Israel’s aggression, does not preside over the European Council and does not mediate foreign affairs decisions, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell told the European Parliament on Wednesday. Reminded the chamber of.

“And so if you want to criticize anybody, you can criticize me,” Borrell said.

Borrell also highlighted the strong divisions that remain among EU leaders on the issue.

“Until now, leaders have had different opinions on how Israel is exercising its right to self-defense. When there is no common situation, I cannot represent that situation as High Representative. I Can’t represent it, but I must continue to work to reach that normal state,” Borrell explained.

Advertisement

“As High Representative, I must continue to work to ensure that member states come together in a way that allows them to be a geopolitical force in this conflict,” he said.

Both Borrell and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen In recent weeks the bloc’s vision for a possible peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on a so-called two-state solution, has been outlined.

Borrell reiterated on Wednesday that the EU can play a key role in mediating peace talks and finding a solution, reiterating the bloc’s criteria for post-war Gaza, including no Hamas rule and no Israeli occupation of the strip. Is included.

“This could be an opportunity. This could be a moment to make peace,” Borrell said.

“We Europeans must be an active part of the solution,” he said. “That solution can only come with the compromise we have been advocating for the past years: the coexistence of two peoples able to share the same land and the same peace.”

Advertisement

Source