EU bluffs Orban into deal to launch Ukraine talks - The Moscow Times

Orban could have derailed the summit if he had chosen to use his veto, but he backed down a day after the European Commission unlocked 10 billion euros ($10.4 billion) of frozen funds for Hungary .

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said, “Orbán made his case very strongly.”

“He disagrees with the decision and he is changing his opinion in that sense, but essentially he has decided not to use the veto power.”

As well as the decision on Ukraine, which Russia has invaded and partially occupied, the EU summit also granted candidate status to Georgia – a step back from formal negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who did not attend the knife-edge summit and was in Germany, hailed the decision as “a victory that inspires, motivates and strengthens.”

And Moldova’s President Maia Sandu declared: “Moldova has today turned a new page as the EU moves forward with accession negotiations. Moldova is ready to face the challenge.”

Earlier, Zelensky had warned that if EU leaders caved to Orbán’s stance, they would give Russian President Vladimir Putin an easy political victory.

50 billion euro question

Attention at the summit is now focused on plans to give Ukraine a 50 billion euro funding package from the EU budget over four years, which Orban has threatened to stop.

Kiev is in desperate need of money to shore up its war-ravaged economy and reverse the narrative that Western support is waning.

Most EU leaders wanted this week’s summit to be a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, 22 months after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

But any decision must be unanimous – or at least unopposed – and Orban initially insisted that a decision on funding could wait until after June’s European elections.

Critics have accused the Hungarian leader of holding Kiev’s existence hostage by forcing Brussels to release billions of euros of EU funds blocked by a legal dispute.

In what some saw as a last-minute concession, the European Commission, the EU’s executive, agreed on Wednesday to unblock 10 billion euros of that cash.

Another 21 billion euros is still out of Orban’s grasp, but Orban denied Hungary was making a connection between the cash and its Ukraine stance. “It’s not our style,” he said.

No ‘victory’ for Putin

“Now is not the time for half-measures or hesitation,” Zelensky told leaders earlier in an impassioned appeal via video link.

He said that failure to launch membership talks with Ukraine would be used by Putin “against you personally and against all of Europe.”

He urged, “Don’t give him this first – and only – win of the year.”

Beyond Orbán, other EU leaders stressed the need for unity and sending a strong signal of support for Ukraine, which has already seen Washington’s support threatened by maneuvering in the US Congress.

The battlefield situation in Ukraine does not look promising for Kiev after the failure of the counter-offensive. Putin claimed on Thursday that he had 617,000 troops in Ukraine and that the situation was improving.

In Brussels, at NATO headquarters, alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that the West must continue supporting Ukraine to protect the rest of Europe.

He said, “If Putin wins in Ukraine, there is a real risk that his aggression will not end here. Our support is not charity – it is an investment in our security.”

Source: www.themoscowtimes.com