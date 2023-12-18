“European customers are afraid [a potential] Anti-dumping tariff in March and make inventory in advance; This gave Chinese TiO2 makers an opportunity to raise prices,” a market source told FastMarkets.

A Chinese TiO2 producer plans to raise offer prices by $100 a tonne from Jan. 1, 2024, this source and two other market participants have heard.

Despite the tension in the market, current prices remain in a tight range.

FastMarkets estimates for titanium dioxide pigment, sulphate grade, FOB China were at $2,200-2,300 a tonne on Thursday December 14, unchanged from a week earlier, with sufficient reserves accumulated to meet supplies.

Fastmarket’s monthly assessment for titanium dioxide pigment, chloride grade, DDP Europe was unchanged on the same day at €2,850-3,350 ($3,133-3,683) a tonne.

Chinese suppliers received more orders than usual last week, most of them from Europe, according to the first source.

The potential price increase is likely to reflect additional demand amid the ongoing anti-dumping investigation of China-origin TiO2 imported into the EU.

The European Commission announced an investigation on 13 November, following complaints from the European Titanium Dioxide Ad Hoc Alliance comprising European TiO2 producers.

FastMarket understands that the Commission has not yet set a timeline for possible measures, as the investigation is ongoing.

As a spokesperson for the alliance told FastMarkets, retroactive anti-dumping measures will be applied from the date of registration of imports, but not from the date of initiation of the investigation.

Speaking to FastMarkets, market participants were wondering what would happen to China-origin materials currently in transit.

“Duties are imposed upon importation and customs clearance: if registration occurs before goods are cleared through customs, for example in a bonded warehouse, then such goods will be affected by interim measures,” a coalition spokesperson said. “

“Determining the date of registration will depend on a decision of the European Commission,” the spokesperson said. “Based on past practice and the regulatory framework, registration could take place by February or March 2024.”

A coalition spokesperson said the provisional duty could be imposed as soon as May after the commission’s investigation is completed.

According to the spokesperson, similar measures were implemented in an anti-dumping case against Chinese and Russian steel initiated on 14 May 2015.

At that time, European steel association Eurofer had filed a complaint against cold-rolled coil (CRC) of China and Russia origin, requesting the imports to be registered and measures to be implemented from the date of registration, the spokesperson said.

As a result, the Commission increased the anti-dumping duty on CRC from China and Russia to 19.80-36.10%, FastMarkets reported.

Source: www.fastmarkets.com