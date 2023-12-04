Negotiators are about to finalize the world’s first rules regulating artificial intelligence (AI), but a glitch this week could set it back years.

Welcome as a world first, EU proposal Artificial Intelligence (AI) The rules face a make-or-break moment as negotiators try to work out the final details this week — talks complicated by the sudden rise of generative AI that produces human-like actions.

First suggested in 2019, EU AI Act It was expected to be the world’s first comprehensive AI regulation, further cementing the group of 27 countries’ position as a global trendsetter when it comes to regulating the tech industry.

But the process has been hampered by a last-minute battle over how to control the systems that power general-purpose AI services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbot.

Big tech companies are lobbying against what they see as over-regulation that stifles innovation, while European lawmakers want additional safeguards for the cutting-edge AI systems those companies are developing.

Meanwhile, global coalitions such as the US, UK, China and the Group of 7 major democracies have joined the race to build guardrails for the rapidly evolving technology, amid growing concerns from researchers and rights groups about the existential threats of generative AI. Underlined by warnings about. A risk to humanity as well as everyday life.

Fear about generative AI

“Rather than the AI ​​Act becoming the global gold standard for AI regulation, there is a small but increasing chance that it will not be agreed before the European Parliament elections next year,” said Nick Reiners, a tech policy analyst at Eurasia Group. A political risk consulting firm.

He said officials were hoping to hold a final round of talks on Wednesday, adding that “there is still a lot to be done”. Even if they work late nights as expected, they may struggle to get work done in the new year, Reiners said.

When the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, unveiled the draft in 2021, it was barely mentioned General purpose AI systems like chatbots, The proposal to classify AI systems based on four levels of risk – from minimal to unacceptable – was essentially intended as product safety legislation.

Brussels wanted to test and certify information used by algorithms powering AI, such as consumer safety checks on cosmetics, cars and toys.

This changed with the rise of generic AI, which created surprises by composing music, drawing pictures, and writing essays to resemble human work.

It also raised fears that the technology could be used to launch large-scale cyber attacks or create new biological weapons.

The risks led EU lawmakers to strengthen the AI ​​Act by extending it to basic models. Also known as large language models (LLM), these systems are trained on vast stores of written works and images scraped from the Internet.

Foundation models give generic AI systems like ChatGPT the ability to create something new, unlike traditional AI, which processes data and completes tasks using predetermined rules.

Last month’s chaos at Microsoft-backed OpenAI, which created one of the best-known foundation models, GPT-4, reinforced for some European leaders the dangers of allowing a few major AI companies to regulate themselves.

Whereas CEO Sam Altman was fired and rapidly rehiredSome board members left with deep reservations about the security risks posed by AI, indicating that AI corporate governance may be a victim of boardroom dynamics.

Resistance of France, Italy and Germany

“At least things are now clear” that companies like OpenAI protect their businesses, not the public interest, European Commissioner Thierry Breton told an AI conference in France days after the uproar.

Opposition to government regulations for these AI systems came from an unexpected place: France, Germany and Italy, The EU’s three largest economies produced a position paper advocating self-regulation.

This change of heart was seen as a move to help homegrown generative AI players like French startup Mistral AI and Germany’s Aleph Alpha.

Behind this is “a determination not to let US companies dominate the AI ​​ecosystem as they did in previous waves of technologies like cloud (computing), e-commerce and social media,” Reiners said.

A group of influential computer scientists published an open letter Warned that weakening the AI ​​Act in this way would be “a historic failure”.

Meanwhile, Mistral executives debated online with a researcher from the Elon Musk-backed nonprofit, which aims to prevent “existential risks” from AI.

“It is too important not to regulate AI, and too important not to regulate it well,” Kent Walker, Google’s top legal officer, said in a Brussels speech last week. “The race should be for the best AI rules, not the first AI rules”.

Foundation models, used for a wide range of functions, are proving to be the toughest issue for EU negotiators because regulating them “goes against the logic of the entire law”, which focuses on the risks posed by specific uses. Based, said Iverna McGowan, director of. Europe office at the digital rights non-profit Center for Democracy and Technology.

The nature of general-purpose AI systems means “you don’t know how to implement them,” he said.

Plus, regulations are needed “because otherwise there’s no accountability in the food chain” when other companies build services with them, McGowan said.

Altman proposes a US or global agency Which will license the most powerful AI systems. He suggested this year that OpenAI could leave Europe if it couldn’t comply with EU rules, but he quickly walked back those comments.

Last chance to reach AI consensus

Aleph Alfa said that “a balanced approach is needed” and supported the EU’s risk-based approach. But this “does not apply” to the Foundation model, which requires “more flexible and dynamic” rules, the German AI company said.

EU negotiators still have to resolve some other contentious points, including a proposal to ban real-time public facial recognition altogether.

Countries want the exemption so law enforcement can use it to find missing children or terrorists, but rights groups worry it would effectively create a legal basis for surveillance.

The EU’s three branches of government face their last chance to reach a deal on Wednesday.

Even if they do, the bloc’s 705 MPs will still have to sign off on the final version. Voting must take place by April, before campaigning can begin for EU-wide elections in June.

The law will not come into force before a transition period, usually two years.

If they don’t make it in time, the legislation will be postponed until late next year – after new EU leaders take office, who may have different views on AI.

“There’s a good chance that this is actually the last one, but equally likely that we still have more time to negotiate,” Dragos Tudorche, a Romanian lawmaker who is co-leading the European Parliament’s AI Act negotiations, said on a panel. May need it.” Discussion last week.

His office said he was not available for an interview.

“It is still a very fluid conversation,” he said at an event in Brussels. “We’ll keep you guessing until the last moment”.

