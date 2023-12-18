The European Union agreed on Monday to impose fresh sanctions on Russia, including a long-awaited import ban on diamonds.

From January 1, the bloc’s 27 member states will no longer be allowed to buy natural and synthetic diamonds, as well as diamond jewellery, that come directly from Russia, unless these are for industrial purposes.

As of March 1, the import ban will be expanded to cover Russian-origin diamonds that have been cut and polished in other countries.

The raft of sanctions – the 12th since February 2022 – also aims to close loopholes punched through a price cap on Russian oil, which the G7 set at $60 a barrel. Moscow has sold its product well above the limit in recent months A fleet of “shadow tankers” And the services of little-known trading firms easily circumvented the commercial barriers the West believed it controlled.

The fine does not change the $60 per barrel limit, but introduces new measures, such as an information-sharing system and stronger transparency rules, to ensure global sales of Ural oil remain within the price limit.

In addition, the new package blacklists 29 companies, including non-Russian ones, that are suspected of helping the Kremlin get a hold on EU-made advanced goods. The names of these companies were not immediately available.

Monday’s announcement was possible only after Austria lifted its objections. Initially, Vienna had blocked the deal on inclusion of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) in Ukraine’s list. “International sponsors of war.” The list has no legal effect, but has caused significant reputational damage.

Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency has targeted the RBI, Russia’s biggest western bank, for allegedly providing services to “oligarchs close to the Kremlin”. Vienna objected to this argument and insisted on removing the firm’s name.

The designation was suspended last week, paving the way for a solution.

The news comes at a critical moment for Kiev, which is urging Western allies to urgently increase their military and financial aid to the war-torn nation to help resist advancing Russian troops.

During a dramatic summit in Brussels last week, EU leaders agreed to launch accession talks with Ukraine, a goal sought by President Volodymyr Zelensky. But a few hours later, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban used his veto power To block the approval of a special fund of €50 billion in long-term support for Ukraine.

Notably, Hungary did not veto the latest round of sanctions.

phased restrictions

A ban on diamonds has been at the top of Kiev’s demands for more than a year.

Russia is the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds by volume, with more than 90% of its business dominated by a single company, Alrosa. In 2021, a year before the war began, Russia exported about $4 billion (€3.77 billion) worth of diamonds, an amount that declined only slightly in 2022 as the international community avoided imposing any penalties .

The secretive nature of the diamond industry has been cited as the main reason for the delayed action. Diamonds pass through many hands until they reach the final customer. For example: Russian rough diamonds are usually cut and polished in India and then traded in Antwerp, Belgium, from where they are shipped to other markets around the world such as the United States, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates .

This means that a retailer will likely be unable to trace the exact origin of a particular diamond, making it difficult to distinguish Russian from non-Russian items.

Fearing that a poorly designed ban would soon fall victim to the underground market, the EU and the G7 are developing an international traceability system to track diamonds throughout the supply chain, from mines to stores.

earlier this monthThe G7 announced a roadmap in three sequential phases:

• Ban the import of diamonds mined, processed or produced in Russia, except for industrial purposes, until January 1.

• Ban the import of Russian diamonds processed in other countries till March 1.

• By September 1, establish a “robust traceability-based verification and certification mechanism” for rough diamonds. This system should be implemented in Western countries like Belgium which are “major importers” of rough diamonds.

The G7 opened doors for cooperation with countries that are outside the group but have a large stake in the diamond industry, such as India and the United Arab Emirates.

“We will continue consultations between G7 members and other partners, including producing countries as well as manufacturing countries, on comprehensive controls for diamonds produced and processed in third countries,” the joint statement said.

The EU sanctions approved on Monday are based on this plan and provide the legal basis to make an import ban a reality.

The bloc’s plan would replicate the timetable set by the G7.

