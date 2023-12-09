EU agrees historic rules on artificial intelligence

Enlargement/EU Commissioner Thierry Breton speaks to the media during a press conference in June.

EU lawmakers have agreed to the terms of landmark legislation to regulate artificial intelligence, moving toward imposing the world’s most restrictive regime on the technology’s development.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton confirmed in a post on Twitter that a deal had been reached.

He called it a historic agreement. “The EU has become the first continent to set clear rules for the use of AI,” they wrote. “AIACT is more than a rulebook – it is a launchpad for EU start-ups and researchers to lead the global AI race.”

The agreement followed years of discussion among member states and politicians about how AI should be curbed while keeping the interests of humanity at the center of the law. This came after a marathon discussion that began on Wednesday this week.

Members of the European Parliament spend years debating their positions before putting them before member states and the European Commission, the EU’s executive body. The three countries, politicians and the Commission must agree on the final text before it becomes law.

European companies have expressed their concern that overly restrictive regulations on the technology, which is rapidly evolving and gaining momentum after the popularization of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, will hinder innovation. Last June, dozens of the biggest European companies, such as France’s Airbus and Germany’s Siemens, said the rules seemed too tough to spur innovation and help local industries.

Last month, the UK hosted a summit on AI security, at which 28 countries made a broad commitment to work together to tackle the existential risks arising from advanced AI. That event attracted prominent tech figures such as OpenAI’s Sam Altman, who has previously been critical of EU plans to regulate the technology.

