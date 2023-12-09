EU agrees historic AI rules as governments aim to regulate products like ChatGPT

A photo taken on November 23, 2023 shows the logo of the ChatGPT application developed by American artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI on a smartphone screen (left) and the letters AI on a laptop screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.

The European Union on Friday agreed to historic rules for artificial intelligence, likely to become the first major regulation governing the emerging technology in the Western world.

Key EU institutions spent a week putting forward proposals in an attempt to reach an agreement. Sticking points include how to regulate generic AI models, used to create tools like ChatGPT, and the use of biometric identification tools like facial recognition and fingerprint scanning.

Germany, France and Italy have resisted directly regulating generative AI models, known as “foundation models”, instead seeking self-regulation from the companies behind them through government-initiated codes of conduct. is supported.

Their concern is that excessive regulation could hinder Europe’s ability to compete with Chinese and American tech leaders. Germany and France are home to some of Europe’s most promising AI startups, including DeepL and Mistral AI.

The EU AI Act is the first of its kind that specifically targets AI and follows years of European efforts to regulate the technology. The origins of this law date back to 2021, when the European Commission first proposed a common regulatory and legal framework for AI.

The law divides AI into categories of risk from “unacceptable” – meaning technologies that should be banned – to high, medium and low-risk forms of AI.

Generative AI became a mainstream topic late last year after the public release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It came after early EU proposals for 2021 and prompted lawmakers to rethink their approach.

ChatGPT and other generative AI tools like Stable Diffusion, Google’s Bard, and Anthropic’s Cloud dazzled AI experts and regulators with their ability to generate sophisticated and humane outputs from simple queries using large amounts of data. They have been criticized over concerns over the potential for displacing jobs, generating discriminatory language, and violating privacy.

