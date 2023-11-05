eTukTuk: A clean journey towards sustainable transport in developing countries

eTukTuk ($TUK) is creating a cleaner journey towards sustainable transportation in developing countries through its innovative suite of EV solutions.

The project has designed a groundbreaking three-wheeler EV to replace the tuk-tuks popular in developing countries.

eTukTuk ($TUK) intends to build an infrastructure of charging stations to provide accessible charging.

As the popularity of its $TUK token grows, you can earn consistent rewards as the charging infrastructure expands.

eTukTuk raises $150,000 as merchants race towards sustainable transportation and clean travel

Investors are rushing to get into positions in the $TUK token, causing it to cross the $150,000 milestone this week.

The popularity of the presale continues to grow as merchants believe there is 50x potential for early adopters due to the expansion of eTukTuk charging infrastructure.

eTukTuk seeks to bring sustainable transportation to the developing world through EV solutions.

It is the first automotive project built on the Binance Chain, and it wants to join the green AI revolution.

Although Tesla has made great strides in helping the developed world bring about change, its technology remains inaccessible to developing countries due to cost.

This is where eTukTuk takes over.

eTukTuk seeks to bring affordable EV transportation solutions to the developing world through innovative designs.

As carbon emissions continue to increase in the region, the World Health Organization believes the developing world will see a major health crisis if things are not changed.

With tuk-tuk being one of the most popular modes of transportation out there, eTukTuk wants to revolutionize what this vehicle brings to the modern world.

Surprisingly, research shows that internal combustion engine tuk-tuks emit more carbon pollution than conventional vehicles – making it a significant source of pollution.

eTukTuk is going to change this with its modern three-wheeler EV.

Groundbreaking EV three-wheeler sets new standards with $TUK awards

eTukTuk is a ground-breaking electric vehicle three-wheeler that is setting new standards in production for the sector.

eTukTuk can be manufactured locally with only a couple hundred components, significantly reducing driving costs.

Local manufacturing could mean up to a 78% reduction in operating and production expenses, resulting in up to 400% higher take home pay for drivers struggling with rising fuel costs.

Our dedicated teams are working tirelessly on and off the blockchain to build an ecosystem that places the utmost importance on safety and security. Here’s an exciting glimpse of our latest prototype testing. We have more in store, stay tuned 👀#eTukTuk pic.twitter.com/w6II3fO9xH – eTukTuk (@eTukTukio) 19 July 2023

In addition to EVs, eTukTuk will introduce a network of efficient charging stations with OCPP 2.0 protocol, increasing the uptake of most EV models.

The $TUK token is the backbone of the entire ecosystem and serves as a utility token to power the transportation revolution.

People holding $TUK tokens earn rewards every time they use the charging network to charge vehicles.

The tokenomics behind the project ensure that long-term network participants are rewarded in the form of expansion of charging infrastructure.

$TUK will be used by drivers to charge their vehicles, generating revenue for all $TUK investors.

With the two-wheeler and three-wheeler EV sector expected to be the largest by 2030, eTukTuk is establishing itself as a leader in the sector by building the first EV-powered tuk-tuk and rolling out its charging infrastructure.

As a result, investors are eager to get into positions early as they believe the project has long-term 50x returns.

Global Expansion – Launching in Sri Lanka with AI Integration

eTukTuk intends to expand globally, with its product suite to be launched first in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

With over 1.2 million registered tuk-tuks in the region and rising fuel costs, Sri Lanka serves as an ideal location to create a blueprint before expanding into neighboring countries.

eTukTuk has partnered with Capital Maharaja Group (CMG) as its territory partner for this region.

CMG is Sri Lanka’s largest conglomerate and will help set up charging stations strategically to ensure access and frequency of charging for drivers.

Additionally, eTukTuk will integrate AI technology into its ecosystem through the driver app.

eTukTuk will use AI to help set up charging stations by analyzing data from apps and partners like PickMe.

The project has already secured 85+ locations for Colombo, and AI will help in strategically placing more charging stations.

Additionally, AI will also help increase driver efficiency by optimizing driving routes to avoid traffic and reduce battery consumption.

After raising $150,000, the $TUK token is rapidly gaining popularity.

The presale uses an ascending pricing strategy, meaning those who invest first benefit the most because they are positioned at a lower price point.

The presale is currently selling the token at a price of $0.0245.

Overall, with $TUK set to launch its EV solution later this year, early adopters have the perfect opportunity to land a spot in the next 50x project.

