Etsy CEO Josh Silverman told employees on Wednesday that 11% of the company’s workforce was being laid off.

Silverman said in an email that Etsy sales “have remained essentially flat over 2021.”

“Ultimately, this is not a sustainable trajectory and we must change it,” Silverman wrote.

Etsy chief Josh Silverman told employees on Wednesday that the online marketplace operator is laying off more than 200 employees.

Silverman detailed the decision in an email to employees, which has been published on the company’s website.

The layoffs, which will affect about 225 team members, come at a challenging time for the online marketplace as it faces competition from rivals like Shein and Teemu, Silverman said.

“We are operating in a very challenging macro and competitive environment, and GMS remains essentially flat from 2021,” Silverman wrote in his email, using the acronym for gross merchandise sales.

“At the same time, employee expenses have soared, even as we have introduced significant cost-cutting measures and adjusted or paused hiring plans,” Silverman said. “This is ultimately not a sustainable trajectory and we have to change it.”

The company also announced the departure of its chief marketing officer Ryan Scott. Scott, whose responsibilities will be assumed by COO Raina Moskowitz, joined Etsy in April 2019.

Silverman acknowledged the poor timing of the announcements, noting that they were “sharing this news in the middle of the winter holidays.”

The Etsy chief said that “all affected admins will remain on the Etsy payroll until at least January 2, 2024” even though their last work day would have been on Wednesday.

Additionally, Etsy said it is offering laid-off employees an “enhanced severance package,” which includes severance equal to 16 weeks of base pay, with an additional one week for each completed year of service. Employees will still receive bonus payments for the year.

Etsy isn’t the only company that has cut down on size to manage costs.

Last week, streaming giant Spotify laid off 17% of its staff in what its CEO Daniel Ek said was a tough economic environment.

Representatives for Etsy did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

