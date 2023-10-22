South sensation Allu Arjun won hearts across the country and the world after the release of his action drama Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 two years ago. He was back in the limelight last week for Pushpa when he won the Best Actor award. 69th National Film Awards. But do you know, Allu Arjun’s grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah was an actor-filmmaker himself and has a National Award in his name? Know more about filmi families in this edition of ETimes BFF (Big Filmi Families).

Allu Ramalingaiah

Ramalingaiah started his film career in 1953 with Puttilu. He has played memorable roles in films like Mayabazar, Misamma, Muthyala Muggu, Shankarabharanam, Saptapadi, Yamagola and many others. He is known for both his villainous and comic roles. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1990. The Allu Ramalingaiah Academy of Arts instituted the Allu Ramalingaiah National Award in his memory. The award honors Telugu film personalities every year for lifetime achievement.

Ramalingaiah married Kanaka Ratnam, with whom he had two children – son Allu Aravind and daughter Surekha.

Allu Arvind

Aravind is a big shot Telugu film producer and distributor. He founded the Geeta Arts banner and also co-owns Aha, an online streaming service. Some of his most notable films as a producer include Vijetha, Master, Ninaithen Vandhai (Tamil), Mangalam Tantunanena (Kannada), Annayya, Jalsha, Ghajini, Magadheera and Darling (Tamil). He has also produced the Hindi remakes of Ghajini and Jersey.

Allu Aravind is married to Nirmala and has three sons – Allu Venkatesh, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish.

Allu Venkatesh

Venkatesh, also known as Bobby, is an entrepreneur who has made his mark in the entertainment field. He is the founder of Allu Entertainments. He also co-founded Aha and Justicates.

Bobby is married to Neelima Bandi, with whom he has a daughter, Anvita. The couple separated in 2011.

allu arjun

Arjun made his debut in 2003 with the film Gangotri. He later appeared in Sukumar’s film Arya in 2004 which proved to be his breakthrough. After this Allu Arjun did many other films like Bunny, Happy, Desamuduru. Some of his most successful films include Race Gurram, Sarrenodu, Duvvada Jagannadham, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Pushpa: The Rise.

Arjun is married to Sneha Reddy and has two children – son Aayan and daughter Arha. Allu Arha has made his film debut with the film Shakuntalam.

Allu Sirish

Aravind’s youngest son made his film debut as a lead actor in 2013 with the film Gauravam. Later he did films like Kotha Janatha, Srirastu Subhamastu, Okka Kshanam.

Surekha Konidela

Allu Ramalingaiah’s daughter Surekha married South star Chiranjeevi and has three children – daughters Sushmita and Sreeja and son Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema with a career spanning over four decades. He made his debut in 1978 with Pranam Kharidu and then acted in more than 150 films. Some of his biggest hits include Muta Maestri, Swayamkrishi, Khaidi, Indra and Gang Leader.

Sushmita Konidela

Sushmita is married to Vishnu Prasad and both of them are involved in film production. Together they have produced a film named ‘Sridevi Shoban Babu’. Sushmita is also a costume designer and has many films to her credit like Rangasthalam, Prisoner No. 150, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Walther Veeraiya.

Sushmita and Vishnu have two daughters, Samara and Samhita.

Sreeja Konidela

Apart from being an actress, Sreeja is also a badminton player. Reportedly, she starred opposite her husband Kalyan Dev in a film directed by Sridhar Seepana.

Sreeja’s first marriage was with Sirish Bhardwaj in 2007. However, they separated in 2011. They have a daughter named Nivritti. After this Sreeja married Kalyan Dev in 2016. Both have separated. They have a daughter Navishka.

Ramcharan

Actor producer Ram Charan started his film career in 2007 with the action film Chirutha. His claim to fame was SS Rajamouli’s fantasy action film Magadheera which became the highest-grossing Telugu film of its time. His other successful films include Racha, Nayak, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangasthalam and most recently RRR which achieved global success. Ram Charan is one of the highest paid Telugu actors.

He married entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni in 2012. They recently became parents to a baby girl, whom they named Klin Cara.

