Ethiopian Youth Entrepreneurs Association and Mastercard Foundation partner to launch youth entrepreneurship capacity-building project

Mastercard Foundation and the Ethiopian Youth Entrepreneurs Association (EYEA) are pleased to announce the partnership to pilot the Enabling Young Entrepreneurs (EYE) project in Ethiopia.

The EYE project aims to provide customized entrepreneurship development training for 50 selected young innovators from five university incubation centres: Addis Ababa University of Science and Technology, Adama University of Science and Technology, Dire Dawa University, Hawssa University and Jimma University.

Participating youth will be equipped with the right skills in entrepreneurship to develop competitive businesses, where if selected, entrepreneurs will pitch their business ideas to angel investors and financial service providers to secure funding or investment. Furthermore, the EYE will realize the EYEA’s ambition to develop a strategic plan, create institutional functions to implement the strategy and ‘support the sustainability of the EYEA’.zelela’Policy dialogue forum which the association hosts regularly.

Inspired by its Young Africa Works strategy, the Mastercard Foundation aims to work with African organizations and African youth-led organisations. As a youth-led association, EYEA has extensive capacity to reach out to marginalized youth and build strong partnerships with many local youth-led organizations and enterprises.

The EYE project will enhance the organizational capacity of this emerging consortium to become a leading youth-led institution that will drive mindset change among young people, parents and the entrepreneurship ecosystem to encourage job creation and dignified lives for young Ethiopians. Brings.

Empowering and investing in EYEA will also play a major role in encouraging the establishment and strengthening of many youth-led organizations that support employment for young women and men in Ethiopia.

Learn more about our work in Ethiopia.

Source: allafrica.com