Ethereum’s positive trend: increase in new addresses and decline in exchange supply »The Merkle News

The cryptocurrency community is paying attention to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, as its value continues to rise. of ethereum The recent rise above $1,800 was made possible by a significant drop in exchange supply and an increase in new addresses. This suggests that Ethereum may cross the $2,000 level again.

increase in new addresses

The recent increase in new addresses is one of the most significant signs of Ethereum’s growing popularity. October saw the largest increase in network traffic since October 7, with more than 38,000 new addresses created. This significant growth shows that there is renewed interest in Ethereum from both current users and new users. This indicates positive sentiment among investors and is a promising sign of network growth.

decrease in exchange supply

The fact that there is less Ethereum available on exchanges is another important reason supporting Ethereum’s positive momentum. Only 8.37% of all Ethereum in circulation is currently held by exchange supply, which is the lowest percentage since the early days of Ethereum trading in 2015. The decline in exchange supply may indicate that investors are holding on to their Ethereum for the long term or to participate in the many non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives that are thriving on the Ethereum network.

Likely to reach $2,000

The recent increase in Ethereum addresses and subsequent drop in exchange supply is in line with the general upward trend of the market. It is realistic to expect Ethereum to cross the $2,000 mark once again as demand for the cryptocurrency increases and supply on exchanges becomes more limited.

Summary

The current success of Ethereum shows that people are becoming more excited and confident about the network. The network’s ability to attract and retain users is evidenced by the increase in new addresses and decreasing volume on exchanges. Ethereum remains a major player in the cryptocurrency sector as it provides the framework for many other blockchain applications, such as NFTs, DeFi, and others. With the current state of the market and favorable sentiment surrounding the network, Ethereum has a good chance to test and even surpass the $2,000 milestone.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before purchasing any cryptocurrency or investing in any service.

Image source: ressy29/,123rf // by image effect colorsinch

Source: themerkle.com