The Ethereum Foundation announced plans to shut down the Goerly testnet three months after the Goerly Denkun fork or one month after the mainnet Denkun fork, whichever is later.

The move is expected to significantly impact the stability of the network as the customer and testing teams hold a majority stake in Goerly.

The Ethereum Foundation is eliminating Goerly validators

According to Ethereum’s blog released yesterday, the Denkun upgrade will be the last one for Goerly. This measure will help easily prevent future disruptions caused by the expiration of Goerly validators.

In the blog post, the foundation advised developers of applications to transition to the Sepulia test network, whose set of validators provides an extremely stable testing environment.

The document also gives an alternative solution;

“Alternatively, many local development environments allow testing against copies of the Ethereum mainnet state.”

For stakers and infrastructure providers, Ethereum recommends they migrate to the Holsky testnet, which allows anyone to run validators. The alternative is the Ephemeri testnet, which runs weekly and is good for “lightweight end-to-end testing of the validator lifecycle.”

Goerly, Ethereum’s first multi-client testnet, has been an important part of the ETH community. It was born when a random group of people came together to solve the key Technical problems. The blog praised Afro Shoedan, one of the major contributors to this Goerly community.

The dates of the Denkun upgrade that will mark the beginning of the evening for Ethereum have not yet been determined, but will be announced later.

Ethereum Price Action Post Upgrade News Update

Yesterday’s news did not have any major immediate impact on Ethereum prices. However, ETH began rising on December 1, jumping above $2,100.

While it is not possible to conclude that the current price movements in Ethereum are as a result of the Goerly Halving news, the future implementation of the upgrade will significantly change market dynamics.

