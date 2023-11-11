Ethereum's daily revenue hits a 4-month high of $10 million

When Ethereum (ETH) rose above $2,000 on November 9, Eric Smith, Chief Investment Officer of 401 Capital, said, saw The platform’s average daily revenue reached its highest level in four months.

According to the data, Ethereum generated $10 million in daily revenue, extending the gains recorded the previous day and pushing the metric to its highest point since July.

Ethereum price tops $2,000, revenue rises in November

For now, ETH prices remain soft, but are trading near the November 9 high and remain in bullish territory due to good trading volumes. Prices are still trading above the psychological support at $2,000, which is an important reaction level.

A look at the Ethereum candlestick arrangement in the daily chart shows that although the daily revenue has increased significantly, the price is still below the July 2023 high. Then, the coin surged to $2,100 before pulling back as momentum triggered by widespread crypto expectations of Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval waned. However, prices have recovered rapidly since then, rising by nearly 40% from October lows and erasing the weakness recorded on August 17 when the coin fell 14%.

Token Terminal data shows that Ethereum’s daily revenue has steadily increased in the first ten days of November. If we look at the trends, the average daily revenue has doubled from $5 million in the first five days of the month. Typically, an increase in average daily revenue in a network indicates an increase in on-chain activity through smart contract deployment or simple transfers, which necessitates the payment of gas fees.

Improve long term scalability

It is not immediately clear what impact the widespread adoption of Ethereum layer-2 and sidechain scaling solutions will have on network revenues. ,

It is clear that the more protocols that leverage the protocol by deploying multiple solutions, the more revenue the network will generate for validators and stakeholders. Staking rewards are derived partly from gas, new issuance, and transaction fees paid in the form of burned Miner Extractable Value (MEV).

Still, the dollar value of ETH depends on spot rates as does revenue. If the bullish trend continues then this figure will continue to increase. Still, there may be more demand for the network, which is still struggling to scale on-chain.

Ethereum 2.0 aims to address these challenges in the coming years by increasing general throughput through solutions like sharding. Sharding will divide Ethereum into smaller but interconnected networks called shards. Each shard will independently process each set of transactions and maintain its own state, allowing the mainnet to scale.

Feature image from Canva, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com