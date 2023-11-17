Ethereum’s big moment: BlackRock submits ETF filing to US SEC

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has officially filed an Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This notable move marks BlackRock’s deeper entry into the growing digital asset market.

The proposed ‘iShares Ethereum Trust’ is structured to closely track the price performance of Ethereum (ETH), the second leading cryptocurrency, excluding the operating expenses and liabilities of the trust.

This development by BlackRock, a company with assets of more than one trillion dollars, has sent a positive wave in the crypto market. The announcement underscores BlackRock’s commitment to expanding its portfolio offering in the digital assets space and reflects the growing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies.

Details of the proposed Ethereum ETF

The operating structure of the iShares Ethereum Trust is detailed in a Form S-1 registration statement recently filed with the SEC. For reference, ‘Form S-1 Registration’ is a document filed with the US SEC that is used by companies planning to go public or register new securities for sale.

BlackRock’s decision to create the trust follows on from their previous action to register the corporate name “iShares Ethereum Trust” in Delaware.

iShares Ethereum Trust is currently registered in Delaware. For context, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust was similarly registered 7 days before its ETF application was filed with the SEC. details below. [announcement: I’m moving to @SynopticCom soon] pic.twitter.com/IYafIaxMzA – SummersThings (@SummersThings) 9 November 2023

As of now, BlackRock has named Coinbase Custody Trust Company as the primary custodian for Ethereum holdings, marking a significant partnership between traditional financial giants and crypto-native firms.

The structure of the trust involves the perpetual issuance of shares, called “baskets,” in transactions executed primarily in exchange for Ethereum. BlackRock notes that shares of the iShares Ethereum Trust are set to be listed and traded on NASDAQ, with the specific ticker symbol yet to be announced.

The move signals a significant progress toward integrating crypto within mainstream investment platforms. The trillion-dollar asset manager further revealed that no public market existed for these shares prior to this offering, which marks a milestone in the digital asset investment offering.

Regulatory landscape and future prospects

Furthermore, in its filing, BlackRock clearly outlined the regulatory context of the trust, stating that it will operate outside the scope of the US Investment Company Act and that its sponsoring entity will register as an investment adviser with the SEC. Doesn’t keep.

Additionally, the Trust is not classified as a commodity pool by the US Commodity Exchange Act, and its sponsor is not subject to regulation by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a commodity pool operator.

Meanwhile, following the filing announcement, ETH has continued its bullish run, rising by nearly 1% in the last 24 hours and trading above $2,000.

Ethereum (ETH) price is moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: ETH/USDT on Tradingview.com

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Source: bitcoinist.com