Large-cap rivals of smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) rose on Friday as the crypto market continued to rally.

Cardano (ADA) had the strongest day among large-cap Layer 1 blockchain projects, rising nearly 20% in 24 hours.

The ninth-ranked crypto asset by market cap reached its highest price since August 2022 and is trading at $0.546 at the time of writing. ADA has also increased by approximately 43% in the last seven days.

Avalanche (AVAX) also performed well on Friday, gaining more than 11% in 24 hours. The 11th ranked crypto asset by market capitalization continues to rise and is trading at $32.10 at the time of writing.

Additionally, Polkadot (DOT) rose nearly 9% on Friday and Solana (SOL) jumped 6.5%. DOT traded at its highest since April and SOL hit a 19-month high.

By comparison, Ethereum traded sideways on Friday. The second-ranked crypto asset by market capitalization is priced at $2,366 at the time of writing.

cryptoanalysis firm sentiment encourages Traders should proceed with caution regarding Ethereum’s hot competitors, given that ADA’s social discussion rate reached a six-month high, while SOL’s reached a two-month high. The firm says the crowd “could be very bullish” regarding both assets.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.4% on Friday, according to CoinGecko.

