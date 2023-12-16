Ethereum's 5% weekly drop: sign of a healthy retracement or deep correction? (ETH price analysis)

Ethereum price has started an aggressive bullish trend since bouncing off the lower boundary of the large bullish flag pattern, breaking several resistance levels. Nevertheless, the price eventually hit a significant hurdle at the $2,400 resistance zone.

technical analysis

by TradingRage

daily chart

As the daily chart shows, the price has been very bullish since October. The market has once again moved above the 200-day moving average, which is a key trend indicator. The trend officially turned bullish once again as the price of ETH climbed above the moving averages.

Nevertheless, the $2,400 area is currently preventing ETH from rising further. At the moment, the market is likely to retest the $2,100 or even $2,000 support. The price is likely to bounce sharply from these levels, and ETH could potentially aim for a price above $2,400 in the coming weeks.

4-hour chart

On the 4-hour chart, things become a little more complicated. For the past few weeks, prices have been reacting exactly to the depicted bullish trend line.

However, it is currently falling towards the trendline once again. While traders can expect another bounce from this level, a breakdown is also a possibility. In the latter case, things could get worse and a deep correction could occur in the near future.

On-Chain Analysis

by TradingRage

Ethereum Open Interest

The price of Ethereum has been rising steadily over the past few months, going from below $1,000 per coin to over $2,000. Meanwhile, futures market sentiment analysis can provide beneficial information to investors.

This chart represents the Open Interest metric for all exchanges. It counts the number of open futures contracts on all exchanges, regardless of the direction of trading. Therefore, higher values ​​indicate that futures traders are confident in the direction of the trend, while lower values ​​indicate uncertainty. Furthermore, the higher the open interest, the more volatile the price action becomes as the probability of liquidation increases.

As the chart shows, while the price is trending higher, the open interest is also continuously increasing. However, the metric is still not showing huge growth and is increasing slowly. This behavior indicates that the current rally may be sustainable, as the futures market is not yet overheated.

