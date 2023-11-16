Ethereum whistleblower supports Cardano: top pick in crypto

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently revisited Plasma, a scaling solution introduced in 2017.

However, the move has not been without criticism, particularly from the Cardano community, which sees Ethereum’s renewed interest in Plasma as a potential replication of ideas from its own layer-2 scalability solution, Hydra.

Hydra, developed by Cardano, aims to increase transaction speeds and overall network scalability through state channels, a concept similar to Plasma. This similarity has not escaped the notice of Ethereum whistleblower Steven Nerayoff, who is known for his outspoken views on Vitalik Buterin, Joseph Lubin, and Ethereum’s alleged web of fraud.

Ethereum Insider: Cardano is ‘my top choice in crypto’

Nerayoff, in a sharp tone Criticism, said, “What a time! That’s why I just said Cardano is my top choice in crypto.” He further elaborated on his thoughts by making a bold claim about Ethereum’s history of idea replication.

He accused Ethereum co-founders Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Lubin of copying Ripple for smart contracts and applying their idea to utility tokens and ICOs, suggesting that these were the only successful elements of Ethereum. Nerayoff’s criticism did not stop there; He labeled Buterin and Lubin as “complete idiots” and criticized their decision-making skills.

According to Nerayoff, Buterin made a “big mistake in getting rid of” Charles Hoskinson. “Are the ignorant smug Ethereum cultists who got rid of Charles now happy that the genius boy is copying Cardano?”. Nerayoff commented and teased that “the expose begins.”

When Nerayoff was asked about his choice between former Ethereum contributors Charles Hoskinson and Gavin Wood indicated On the complexity of the question. He suggested that the recent partnership between Wood and Hoskinson could be beneficial for the crypto industry.

In a revealing comment, Nerayoff said, “We would be in a better world if Gavin Wood and Charles Hoskinson had stayed at Ethereum and Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Lubin had left.” Referring to the audio file that Nerayoff plans to unveil today, he shared: “Interestingly, it is included in the recording. I suggest everyone listen and I’ll expand on this later because it’s not an easy answer.

Nerayoff also criticized Laura Shinn’s book “The Cryptopians”, portraying it as a comic book with Buterin as its protagonist, calling it a shill of Laura Shinn and a hit piece on herself and Charles Hoskinson. He cited Shinn for providing material that he did not include.

Regarding the controversy involving Charles Hoskinson and XRP Legion, Nerayoff clarified his stance, emphasizing that his support for Hoskinson is based on technology and skills, not the XRP issue.

The crypto community is now eagerly awaiting the release of an audio tape from Nerayoff that he has been teasing recently. The tape, which is expected to be released today, is expected to provide further information about his allegations and outlook on Ethereum. Nerayoff confirmed yesterday, “”Yes. Tomorrow, adding “a little clean up” and moving things around in preparation for the drop. “I don’t mean to spam.”

At press time, ETH was priced at $2,059.

ETH price remains above 0.786 Fibonacci, 1-day chart Source: ETHUSD on Tradingview.com

