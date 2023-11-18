Ethereum whistleblower reveals when proof of ETH founders’ fraud will be released

Amid the ongoing Ethereum scandal, former Ethereum advisor and lawyer Steven Nerayoff recently revealed how he plans to share evidence of fraudulent activities by Ethereum founders in the early days of the cryptocurrency asset.

Ethereum founders to be prosecuted for fraudulent acts

Following an ex (formerly Twitter) Post By Heidi, a user of CryptoTips, the crypto enthusiast was seen trying to highlight the lack of authenticity in Nerayoff’s claims. According to him, his allegations were baseless as the revelations did not contain evidence for his allegations.

However, Nerayoff said in response to the video that he never claimed his allegations would amount to exposés exposing crypto enthusiasts’ lack of proper research. He further said that he is going to expose the fraudulent acts of the founders in his lawsuit.

Nerayoff had always noted that his recording was not actually connected to his allegations, but rather to his involvement with Vitalik Buterin. “The recording is not directly related to the fraud, but will shed a lot of light on what was happening and show my involvement. There will be fraud in the lawsuit,” Nerayoff said.

Furthermore, the crypto expert also pointed to Nerayoff’s allegations towards federal agencies. According to him, the former advisor was a little distraught by his allegations.

during an ex space, Nerayoff accused some top federal agencies of fabricating evidence against him to get him out. These include SEC, FBI and DOJ.

The total crypto market cap is currently $1.3 trillion. Chart: tradingview.com

However, in response, Nerayoff has claimed that it was indeed proven and publicly filed. “Paranoia about agencies? Well, it’s actually been proven and publicly filed,” Nerayoff said.

Crypto assets are not decentralized from the beginning

It appears that Nerayoff’s claims about ETH not being decentralized from its early days are authentic.

In the post, crypto enthusiasts pointed to Nerayoff’s claims that ETH was not decentralized from the beginning. According to him, the cryptocurrency is not expected to be decentralized from the beginning and only the core team members are aware of the crypto asset from the beginning.

If the expert is right then it basically means that Will Hinman’s speech in 2017 was wrong about asset decentralization from the beginning.

Hinman emphasized the decentralized nature of ETH during the early days of the asset, when it was considered a security by the SEC. According to him, ETH was so decentralized that it could not be considered a security.

So far, both founders have not responded to Nerayoff’s allegations. Nerayoff believes his silence is due to the evidence he has.

“Vitalik and Lubin are vicious if they have leverage. “It’s a centralized piece of crap,” Lubin said to me about a network right after the Hineman speech in July 2018! They keep quiet because I’ll leave more receipts,” Nerayoff where did it go,

