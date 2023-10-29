Ethereum whistleblower expresses bullish expectations for XRP price

Steven Nerayoff, one of Ethereum’s early advisors, has added his two cents to the discussion regarding XRP price. There have been many predictions in recent months on the future price trajectory of XRP.

Most of these predictions have been optimistic, although some more than others. In a recent discussion on social media, Nerayoff noted that XRP “has no limit” to the value it can achieve due to its unique use case.

He also emphasized the importance of Ripple’s holdings on XRP in the “network effects” model and said the cryptocurrency has the potential to become a reserve currency.

Nerayoff: XRP has no price limit

XRP has built a strong supporting ecosystem over the past few years amid the tussle between cryptocurrency maker Ripple and the SEC. One of these supporters is Steven Nerayoff, who in the past claimed that the SEC was corrupt in its dealings with Ethereum.

Nerayoff’s recent stance on XRP comes as a response to another

Do you think the future is bright for XRP? And by bright future I mean can it go from above $10 to possibly $100? I would rather have your opinion on this than anyone else at present. – Selective Detective (@Selective_D_) 26 October 2023

In his reply, Nerayoff said that if Ripple can win in the “network effects” model then XRP could surpass the $100 price point as it has no price ceiling.

I believe that XRP has no limits if it achieves its objectives. This is no ordinary response but I would hold it at a high standard. Typically a lower XRP price will make their offering more attractive. However, @Ripple Clearly the favorite is more likely to win in the “network effects” model.… -Steven Nerayoff (@StevenNerayoff) 27 October 2023

Nerayoff acknowledged that it is difficult to give a simple response. Predicting the price of any crypto is challenging, but Nerayoff is confident in the long-term potential of XRP.

The cryptocurrency market cap currently stands at $1.2 trillion. Chart: tradingview.com

He made this observation by drawing parallels between cryptocurrencies and the US dollar. Like the US Dollar, the price of XRP may become irrelevant in the coming future, as investors will focus on its needs.

XRP was designed by Ripple to facilitate lightning-fast, low-cost payments across borders. As more banks and payment providers adopt Ripple’s solutions, demand for XRP will skyrocket.

This would allow XRP to potentially take on the role of a global reserve currency “in part or in full.” He also suggested that Ripple could be unfairly targeted because of this capability, citing the ongoing litigation with the SEC.

xrp price outlook

Nerayoff is not the first to claim that XRP will become a reserve currency. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.546, up 5.85% on the 7-day time frame and 61.25% higher since the beginning of the year. A recent prediction from crypto analyst ERGAG CRYPTO indicates that the upcoming bullish rise will see the price of XRP rise 40x from the current level to $27.

According to a report from on-chain analytics firm Messari, DEX volume on the XRP ledger increased by 390% in the last quarter.

XRP Ledger Status Q3’23 -US courts ruled that XRP is not a security

-XRPL DEX volume up 390% QoQ

-Additional programmability is coming to XRPL and its broader ecosystem pic.twitter.com/DWzOTkqAQM – Red (@redvelvetzip) 27 October 2023

Source: bitcoinist.com