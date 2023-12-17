Ethereum whales sell ETH holdings after year of inactivity

In a recent development in the cryptocurrency market, a significant Ethereum (ETH) whale investor, who had been inactive for a year, has re-emerged to begin selling his ETH holdings. This happens when the leading altcoin, Ethereum, experiences a decrease in momentum.

Ethereum whale activity revealed

Blockchain data tracker LookOnChain has provided valuable insight into the activity of this mysterious Ethereum whale. According to their data, this investor has spent the last 12 months in dormancy, but has recently woken up to begin selling his ETH holdings through decentralized exchange platforms (DEXs). Given the current state of the Ethereum market, the move has raised eyebrows within the cryptocurrency community.

In addition to the activity of Ethereum whales, LookOnChain also reported some interesting activity related to Chainlink (LINK) deposits on the Binance exchange. According to their data, the non-circulating supply wallet has accumulated a significant amount of Chainlink, approximately 8.3 million LINK tokens, which are worth approximately $119 million at the time of writing. This deposit activity is recurring every three months from August 26, 2022.

What stands out is that most of these deposits occur at the bottom of the price curve, after which Chainlink’s price tends to see an upward trend. Currently, Chainlink is trading at $14.08 per token.

BONK Memecoin Trader’s Dramatic Makeover

Focusing on the Solana-based meme cryptocurrency, BONK, LookOnChain revealed a remarkable story involving a savvy trader. On November 1, this trader suffered a significant loss of $46,000. However, by December 15, the same trader managed to turn the situation around and made an astonishing $4.4 million by trading this dog-themed meme asset.

This trader owns two wallets, and over the course of a year, he made several strategic moves with his Bonk holdings. He withdrew 334.5 billion BONK tokens, equivalent to $218,000, from cryptocurrency exchange MEXC. Next, he purchased 41,000 billion BONK tokens worth $32.18 from the decentralized exchange. The trader then deposited 204.2 billion BONK tokens worth $80,000 back into MEXC, leaving them with 172.5 billion BONK tokens worth $132,000 on November 1.

Remarkably, despite an initial loss of $46,000, the trader experienced a huge increase in fortune, eventually earning an astonishing $4.4 million from his bonk trading activities.

Reawakening of the Ethereum Whale

The return of Ethereum whales to the cryptocurrency landscape has raised questions about their motives and the state of the Ethereum market. Ethereum, often considered the leading altcoin, has been facing challenges in recent times, with declining speeds and increasing competition from other blockchain networks.

As these whales begin to sell their ETH holdings, it could potentially impact the price and sentiment around Ethereum. Traders and investors are closely monitoring these developments to gauge market reaction.

The continued deposits of Chainlink tokens into Binance by non-circulating supply wallets has raised eyebrows among crypto enthusiasts. The timing of these deposits often coincided with price lows, leading to speculation about the motives behind these transactions. While the cryptocurrency market is known for its unpredictability, such patterns can attract attention and further investigation.

The story of the BONK memecoin trader is a testament to the volatility and potential profit in the cryptocurrency market. Despite substantial losses, this trader’s ability to strategically navigate the market resulted in an extraordinary profit of $4.4 million in just a few weeks.

This remarkable change is a reminder of the immense opportunities and risks associated with cryptocurrency trading. It also highlights the importance of thorough research, strategy, and risk management in the crypto sector.

Source: www.cryptopolitan.com