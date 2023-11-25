Ethereum whales on 9-day accumulation spree: ETH price surge coming?

The price of Ethereum has been on a steady and massive rise over the past few weeks, and the last seven days have been no different. The altcoin crossed the $2,100 mark on Friday, November 24, and is now eyeing a new yearly high.

Interestingly, a recent on-chain revelation has revealed what may be behind the latest ETH price surge, giving insight into the future prospects of the cryptocurrency.

On-chain data shows whales continue to buy ETH

Well-known crypto analyst Ali Martinez revealed in a post on X that Ethereum whales have been active in the crypto market for the past few days. According to on-chain data from Glassnode, ETH whales have been accumulating altcoins for nine consecutive days.

Ethereum whale increases balance for nine consecutive days Source: ali_charts/x

Notably, Martinez highlighted that this is the first 9-day accumulation spree in nine months. Furthermore, the crypto analyst said that “increasing buying pressure could be a strong signal for bullish price action in ETH.”

Changes in whale accumulation are often closely monitored in the cryptocurrency sector because of how large crypto holders can impact market dynamics. The consistent buying pressure displayed by Ethereum whales over the past nine days indicates growing optimism among this class of investors.

Another analyst offered a similar on-chain perspective of the growing accumulation by Ethereum whales. Crypto Pundit revealed via a post on X that the 200 largest Ethereum wallets now collectively hold 62.76 million ETH (worth approximately $132.1 billion).

According to data provided by Santiment, this whale class has accumulated 30.3% more coins since November 21, 2022. Additionally, these 200 largest Ethereum addresses account for approximately 52% of the circulating supply of Ether.

Ethereum Price – Where Next?

While Ethereum price moved above the $2,100 mark on Friday, it has since fallen below that price level. However, there is a lot of optimism regarding ETH’s continued upward move, especially as it is still trading above the important resistance zone at $2,044.

However, many investors will want to keep an eye on the cryptocurrency’s price action through the end of the week. According to one analyst, a close above $2,130 on the weekly time frame will be important for Ethereum’s price trajectory.

$ETH , $USD – Updates Please we only need $2,130 to get support pic.twitter.com/qVw2gG66Cz – Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) 24 November 2023

At the time of writing, ETH is currently valued at $2,086, representing a negligible 0.2% gain over the past 24 hours. Nevertheless, the cryptocurrency has managed to hold on to most of its gains on the weekly time frame, rising by more than 8% over the past seven days.

Ethereum price hovers around $2,100 on daily time frame Source: ETHUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

