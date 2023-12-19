Ethereum whales move $230 million in ETH in a week – price spikes next?

In the past week, some of the largest Ethereum whales, with holdings ranging from 1 million to 10 million ETH, have amassed an impressive 100,000 ETH, worth a staggering $230 million.

This active buying stance by influential investors highlights their unwavering belief in the long-term potential of Ethereum even despite recent price corrections.

Despite the recent price decline, signs of recent Ethereum whale activity indicate continued confidence in the market bullishness to continue.

Rich Traders Deposit Millions in Ethereum

After a promising start in early December 2023, various crypto assets, especially Ethereum, showed strong performance.

Crypto whales have reportedly gobbled up millions of dollars worth of the leading altcoin, Ether, during the past seven days, according to a reputable expert.

some of the biggest #Ethereum Whale buying is increasing rapidly and its price has crossed 100,000 $ETH Last week alone – that’s a whopping $230 million! pic.twitter.com/jWHY6MXDgs – Ali (@ali_charts) 16 December 2023

social networking site

Price rallies are usually the result of heavy buying demand from wealthy investors, and recent whale accumulation suggests that this is the case.

On December 7, Sentiment Feed linked a whale accumulation pattern to ETH’s surge, culminating in a 19-month high above the $2,350 price point.

As a rule, whale activity affects cryptocurrency asset prices. Recent activity among ETH whales suggests the price may be headed for a bullish move.

Ethereum is currently trading at $2,235 on the daily chart: Tradingview.com

Although there is a lot of buying pressure in the market right now, caution is advised as the bottom has not been achieved yet.

RSI and Stochastic Neutral, Ethereum Uncertainty

According to cryptocurrency data, both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic are currently in the neutral zone. Despite the buying activity, there is still uncertainty about the true market bottom.

We looked at the liquidation heatmap to try and guess potential support levels for Ethereum. Based on analysis, there was an increase in liquidations in the $2,140-$2,170 range.

This means that before the Ethereum price starts its next bullish rise, it is likely to fall below these levels. But in case of a rally, Ethereum will need to overcome a key resistance level near $2,380.

Source: Sentiment

Ethereum’s near-term price changes are difficult to forecast due to the complex interaction of market indicators and liquidation data.

Meanwhile, according to the analysis of the ETH daily price chart, the $2,148 price mark appears to be a short-term support for the asset. Bulls will hope this level holds, increasing the chances of another rise before the end of 2023.

If there is a break below, it may signal the formation of a more complex bullish continuation chart pattern similar to a bullish flag. On shorter time frames, this pattern could resemble a descending channel and weaken expectations of another significant rise in 2023.

Ether and other cryptocurrency prices are sensitive to many external variables, including generalized macroeconomic sentiment. Ethereum is up 81% so far at its current price.

Featured image from Shutterstock

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com