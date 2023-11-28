Ethereum turns deflationary due to validators exit and DeFi transactions drop 57%

Ethereum supply has become deflationary amid a decrease in validator participation and a decline in NFT and DeFi transactions.

According to data from Glassnode, recent dynamics of Ethereum’s blockchain network indicate a significant shift towards deflation. This is driven by a combination of low validator participation and increased network activity. The significant increase in validators exiting Ethereum staking pools since October has contributed to the slowdown in the growth rate of ETH issuance. This trend is related to the broader bullish sentiment in digital asset markets.

growth rate of #Ethereum Validator set has slowed in recent weeks as an increasing number of validators are voluntarily exiting, slowing the rate of ETH issuance. With ETH burns increasing via EIP1559 due to increased network activity, the ETH supply has changed… pic.twitter.com/xMrQRe7opO – Glassnode (@Glassnode) 28 November 2023

Decreased validator participation reduces ETH issuance, which, when combined with increased network activity, increases ETH burn via EIP1559​. Concurrently, the past four months have seen a decline in NFT and DeFi transactions, with decreases of 3% and 57% respectively.

In contrast, token transfers and stablecoins have seen growth, with gas usage for tokens increasing by 8.2% and stablecoin gas usage increasing by 19%. This suggests a shift towards long-tail assets, reflecting growing market confidence.

Following the London hardfork, Ethereum transitioned from a state of pure inflation to equilibrium and then deflation. Recently, the combination of declining issuance rates and increased amounts of ETH burned has made the total ETH supply once again deflationary. These developments highlight Ethereum’s responsiveness to market activity and adoption trends.

