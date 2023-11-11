Ethereum token surge as BlackRock signals interest in crypto ETF

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, the latest buzz centers around the notable growth of Ethereum-staking tokens, especially following BlackRock’s latest ETF filing. Lido Finance’s governance token is leading the charge, seeing a staggering 20% ​​surge overnight, reaching a remarkable $2.49, according to CoinGecko data.

This surge is not a fleeting moment; Over the past week, the token has increased by 37%. The LDO, beyond attracting speculators, plays an important role in the administration of Lido Finance. It also provides holders with the ability to vote on crucial decisions. Specifically related to protocol adjustments and the management of Lido’s treasury.

Here’s everything we know about BlackRock’s entry into Ethereum ETFs!

Ethereum staking tokens surge amid BlackRock’s ETF ambitions

Lido Finance, a top liquid staking provider, offers an innovative Ethereum staking method. Users receive “stETH” tokens, which reflect the price of Ethereum when usable in DeFi. Rocketpool is in second place, with its token up 20% to $32.83 in 24 hours.

Rocketpool offers “RETH”, similar to Lido’s stETH. The increase in the value of the staking token is linked to BlackRock’s new “iShares Ethereum Trust” entity. The move suggests Ethereum ETF has pushed the price of Ethereum above $2,000 for the first time since July. Although not an official Ethereum ETF filing, BlackRock’s activities mirror the strategy ahead of the Bitcoin ETF filing, prompting analysts to draw parallels.

BlackRock’s venture into digital asset ETFs, including Ethereum, stands out because of its successful history. This is an important step towards integrating cryptocurrencies into mainstream finance. BlackRock’s role could signal a new era for digital assets.

Source: nftevening.com