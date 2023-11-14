November 14, 2023
Ethereum takes hold as bulls prepare for a new surge


Ethereum price is struggling to gain strength above $2,100. ETH is consolidating above $2,000 and could start a fresh rise if it surpasses $2,100.

  • Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $2,000 support zone.
  • The price is trading above $2,010 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,090 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • If the pair clears the $2,100 resistance zone in the near term, it could start a fresh rise.

Ethereum price remains bullish

After forming the base, Ethereum price made another attempt to clear the $2,100 resistance. However, ETH failed to regain the bullish momentum and gave up all the gains like Bitcoin.

There was a move below the $2,050 level and the price rose below the 100-hour simple moving average. However, bulls were active above the $2,030 level. There is a low near $2,031 and the price is now moving higher.

Ethereum is now trading above $2,040 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $2,075 level or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent drop from high $2,118 to low $2,031.

The next major resistance lies at $2,100. There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,090 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

A close above the trend line and $2,100 could push the price higher towards the $2,150 area. The next major resistance is near $2,220, above which the price may aim to move towards the $2,300 level. Any more gains could start a wave towards the $2,450 level.

Another bearish wave in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $2,100 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. The initial support on the downside is near the $2,030 level and the 100-hourly simple moving average.

The next major support is $2,000. A break below the $2,000 support level could trigger a sharp decline. In the described case, Ether may drop towards the $1,930 support zone in the near term. Any further losses may require a drop to the $1,850 level.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bearish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $2,000

Major resistance level – $2,100

source: www.newsbtc.com

