Recent patterns indicate that the impetus fueling Ethereum’s climb is far from waning, and the cryptocurrency’s price trajectory has shown resilience. Ethereum may not be as advanced as some of its L1 competitors, but it stands out from the crowd due to its large developer community, immense adoption, and important role in DeFi and other blockchain-based applications.

Ethereum remains stable at $2,347

At the time of writing, ETH was able to maintain a strong position at the $2,300 level, trading at $2,347, virtually unchanged over the past 24 hours, but up 10% over the past seven days, according to data from Coinageco. It shows.

There is still plenty of room for profit in the current bull market, even if Ethereum’s price rise has not been as dramatic as other altcoins. Size, liquidity, and being the leading platform for smart contracts contribute to Ethereum’s continued appeal as an investment.

Ethereum is currently trading at the $2,341.6 area. Chart: tradingview.com

This means that any further increases in the market could significantly boost ETH’s price performance. According to technical research, Ethereum is seeing an uptrend, and it is now testing key resistance levels. Both retail and institutional investors will be interested if the price moves above these levels, as it could indicate that the positive trend will continue.

#Ethereum Reaching $2,349, its highest level since June 2022. The long-term trend of top non-exchange whale wallets getting rich, and top exchange whale wallets having less selling potential, is a promising combo for a continued climb. pic.twitter.com/82plXmVn02 – Santiment (@santimentfeed) 7 December 2023

The price of Ethereum has moved into a new range for the first time in more than a year. The accumulation pattern seen in several top addresses indicates that this new range has created an opportunity for continued price growth.

Ethereum’s growing holdings and 2024 roadmap

According to new data from Santiment, the most popular Ethereum addresses on exchanges and outside of them have shown clear patterns of accumulation over the past several months.

A large number of top non-exchange addresses are buying Ethereum at different prices, causing their holding volume of ETH to continuously increase and now exceeds 54 million.

Also, following their most recent execution layer meeting on December 8, Ethereum developers have laid out a detailed strategy for the future of the network in 2024, including new suggestions, major upgrades, and more.

Meanwhile, Ethereum is predicted to significantly outperform mega-cap tech stocks. Investment firm VanEck thinks Ethereum will soar after Bitcoin miners get paid in halving. In the past, this has led to fresh surges in the price of Bitcoin, with the proceeds flowing into altcoins.

Despite surpassing the major stocks, Ethereum will not be able to overtake Bitcoin, and as the “flipping” rumors claim. It is still believed that Bitcoin will remain the leader in market capitalization, even though there is a possibility that ETH could gain value in daily transaction volume.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from Shutterstock

source: www.newsbtc.com