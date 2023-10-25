Ethereum supply on exchanges drops to 2015 levels, 3 price targets for bulls bitcoinist.com

Ethereum supply on exchanges has been steadily declining since the FTX crash in 2022. This was triggered by a growing distrust for centralized exchanges and the resulting investors choosing to self-custodialize their tokens. The continued decline has now brought Ethereum held on exchanges to its lowest level since its inception.

ETH available on exchanges drops to genesis level

When the Ethereum network first launched in 2015, there was very little ETH available on exchanges due to it being a new player. Exchange balances will steadily increase over the next few years as digital assets gain widespread acceptance and begin trading on countless exchanges.

However, the situation has changed, where crypto investors are now preferring to keep their ETH in private wallets rather than leaving them on exchanges. The result is that only 8.41% of the total ETH circulating supply is now available on exchanges.

On-chain data tracker Sentiment shows that Ethereum exchange balances are at their lowest since genesis in 2015. “Prices crossed $1,850 for the first time since August 15, and now 8.41% of $ETH supply on exchanges is the lowest since #genesis in 2015. Whale transactions also reached a 6-month high, sending sentiment a Said in x post.

The move away from exchanges coincides with a rapid increase in price suggesting that holder accumulation has played a major role in the digital asset’s recovery. And if exchange balances continue to decline, meaning the willingness to sell ETH diminishes and selling pressure subsides, the price may continue to rise.

ETH price set to retest $1,800

3 price targets for Ethereum bulls

Now that Ethereum bulls have cleared the $1,700 resistance, they have started to turn their attention towards much higher price points. The next important resistance lies at $1,850 as displayed on Tuesday when bulls were rejected from that level. So $1,850 is the first price trade in a bid to establish a strong bullish trend.

Next on the list is the $1,920 level where a major hurdle is expected to form for the price of ETH. This will be one of the bears’ last defenses to prevent a full-blown bull rally and the bulls will certainly face a lot of resistance at this level.

Last but not least is the $2,000 mark which has remained bullish away for most of this year. This is arguably the most important price level for Ethereum at the moment which could signal the end of the bleeding. So ETH bulls will need to reclaim this level from the bears and turn it into support.

