Ethereum supply becomes deflationary after merger, here's how much ETH has left circulation

Ethereum has seen its deflationary situation once again in the headlines as the network is seeing a significant decline in the number of ETH tokens in circulation. This comes based on the belief that bullishness and some other factors can help maintain the trend.

More ETH taken out of circulation

According to data from Ultra Money, Ethereum has seen its circulating supply decrease over the past seven days, with more than 14,160 ETH taken out of circulation. This results in over 30,700 ETH being burned during this period, while just over 16,500 ETH have been issued during the same time frame.

This development continues an increasing trend where the number of tokens burned exceeds the number of tokens issued. NewsBTC reported earlier this month how more than 106,000 ETH had been burned in the last 30 days (between November 4 and December 4). At the same time, just over 70,000 ETH were issued.

This deflationary trend is attributed to the increasing number of validators exiting the Ethereum ecosystem. The trend is said to have started in early October. Glassnode noted that the average number of validators exiting per day increased from 309 in early October to 1018 validators per day.

This is not the only contributing factor, as there has been a significant increase in network activity on Ethereum. According to Etherscan data, the number of daily transactions on the network has exceeded one million in the past seven days. This has led to an increase in gas fees, leading to more ETH being burned with the EIP-1559 protocol.

Ethereum deflation trend expected to continue

It is no coincidence that network activity on Ethereum has accelerated as many continue to position themselves ahead of the impending boom, which is projected to begin in 2024. The recent surge in trading volume of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum has also been a big factor. This is expected to continue once the bull market picks up its full momentum.

Another factor to consider is the fact that more liquidity is expected to flow into the Ethereum ecosystem if the pending Ethereum spot ETF applications are approved. This is likely to further increase trading activity on the network as many people will look to invest in the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

ETH investors will undoubtedly be pleased by the fact that the future trajectory of ETH looks bullish. One can expect the value of the crypto token to increase as it continues to maintain this deflationary state. The less ETH there is in circulation, the more valuable it is.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at around $2,270, up more than 4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

