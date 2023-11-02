Ethereum still has to overcome bear hangover in 2022: Glassnode

Data from Glassnode shows that Ethereum is still experiencing negative momentum despite year-to-date growth in assets.

Ethereum MVRV ratio has indicated negative momentum recently

According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the MVRV ratio has recently been below its 180-day moving average (MA). “Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) Ratio” refers to an indicator that measures the ratio between Ethereum market cap and realized cap.

The “realization limit” here is a capitalization model for ETH that assumes that the true value of any coin in circulation is the price at which it was last transferred on the blockchain. Of course, this is in contrast to market cap, which calculates the total value of the asset using the current spot price.

Since the price at which each coin was last moved on the network can be considered the price it was purchased at, the actual cap can be viewed as the sum of the total capital that investors used to purchase ETH. Have done.

Since the MVRV ratio compares the value that holders are taking now (market cap) against the amount they have invested in the cryptocurrency, it can provide us with information about their profit/loss situation.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend of the Ethereum MVRV ratio over the past few years, as well as its 180-day MA:

The two metrics have gone through a cross in recent times. Source: Glassnode’s The Week OnChain – Week 44, 2023

When the MVRV ratio is above 1 point, it means that the average investor is sitting on some profits right now, while being below this level means that the market is dominated by losses.

From the graph, it is visible that the Ethereum MVRV ratio saw some growth as the rally began earlier this year. During this period, the indicator remained above its 180-day moving average.

Glassnode explains, “Periods where the MVRV ratio trades above this long-term average indicate that investor profitability is increasingly meaningful, and is often a sign of a rising market.”

However, over the past few months, Ethereum price has seen some struggle, with the metric moving below its 180-day moving average. “Despite the positive market performance for ETH YTD, the market is still experiencing negative momentum according to this metric,” the analytics firm says.

As is clear from the chart, the Ethereum MVRV ratio has recently started to break this mark, after rallying towards the $1,800 level. However, it is still in the early stages of the breakout, so it is unclear whether it will actually stick there or not.

“It seems that the hangover of the 2022 recession is still slowly wearing off,” the report said. It is nothing new that ETH is going through something like this; As the graph highlights, the asset has faced similar uncertainty in the past.

At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading around $1,800, up 1% in the past week.

ETH has enjoyed some bullish momentum recently. Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

