Ethereum still bullish: Richest ETH wallet buys heavily to the tune of $124 billion

Ethereum whales have been bullish for a long time, even during last year’s lengthy bear market, and their accumulation trends prove this. According to Sentiment, the largest Ethereum wallets are accumulating ETH at an alarming rate, which shows that these large investors expect the price to keep rising.

Ethereum Whales Buy $124 Billion Worth of Tokens

Santiment reports that the top 200 Ethereum whales have been buying ETH since November 21, 2022. Just weeks after the FTX crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy, cryptocurrency prices plunged across the region. ETH prices would eventually drop to $900 and as the fear grew, so did the buying opportunity.

However, even after the price started a correction once again and moved above $1,000, these big investors did not reduce their buying. Sentiment shows that they continued to buy the token and as of November 2022, these top 200 Ethereum wallets have purchased $124 billion worth of ETH.

Overall, these addresses increased their stake by a massive 30%, and now collectively hold 62.76 million tokens. This figure means that the top 200 Ethereum wallets now account for approximately 52% of the total ETH supply.

The whale buying spree is not the only bullish development for Ethereum, as there has been a significant increase in the number of new ETH wallets being created. Santiment says a total of 94,700 new wallets were created on the network on Tuesday, November 21, which is a new 4-month high. This may signal a return of interest in the ecosystem and its adoption may improve the value.

ETH is on the cusp of recovery

Although the price of Ethereum has fallen significantly after the news of Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao coming into the sector, it has maintained a reasonable price level just below $2,000. This ensures that the forecasts are still valid and the potential for improvement remains high.

"Bull-flags are bullish continuation patterns, with bullish price action being the most likely outcome of this pattern," explains FieryTrading. Once this breakout occurs, the analyst targets "$2400 for the coming weeks."

“Bull-flags are bullish continuation patterns, with bullish price action being the most likely outcome of this pattern,” explains FieryTrading. Once this breakout occurs, the analyst targets “$2400 for the coming weeks.”

ETH is currently at $1,996 at the time of writing with a slight loss of 0.45% over the last 24 hours. This is outperforming Bitcoin which is trading at $36,480, down 2.24% in the same time frame.

ETH price reclaims $2,000 Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

